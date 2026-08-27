New vintage market to bring 75 vendors to historic PA farm this fall

Vintage clothing, records, antiques and midcentury furniture are taking over a historic Bethlehem farm for a new fall market this September.

The Bethlehem Vintage & Harvest Market will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Historic Burnside, about 60 miles north of Philadelphia. Seventy-five vendors from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York will spread across the property as a DJ spins vintage vinyl.

Admission costs $3 in advance or $4 at the gate, and children 14 and under get in free.

Shoppers can browse clothing, records, jewelry, antiques, stained glass, midcentury furniture and home decor. The selection ranges from pieces ready to wear or display to finds that could be repaired, restyled or turned into something new.

The new market expands on Historic Burnside's longtime Apple Days Festival, keeping its fall food and historical activities while adding the vintage shopping experience through a collaboration with Bethlehem Vintage Market.

The setting is fitting for a day devoted to things from the past. Founded in 1748, Historic Burnside is a preserved 6.5-acre farm with a farmhouse, two 1840s barns, a summer kitchen, an apple orchard and a kitchen garden.

Some of that history will come to life throughout the day. Attendees can write with quill pens and vintage typewriters, try toys and games from past centuries, and watch open-hearth cooking in the summer kitchen. Blacksmiths and other artisans will demonstrate their work in the orchard.

Kids can get more hands-on with a separate History Maker's Pass, which includes making cornhusk dolls, dipping beeswax candles and creating matching candleholders. Tours of the farmhouse, barns and garden also are planned.

The market isn't abandoning the apple-heavy traditions of its predecessor, either. The dessert barn will be stocked with cider doughnuts, pies, dumplings, fritters and strudels, along with pumpkin coffee cake and pumpkin spice ice cream. Food vendors will offer more substantial options, including tacos, empanadas and mango sticky rice.

Adults 21 and older can stop at the Apple Barrel Tavern for local beer, cider and fall-inspired cocktails. Drinks can be purchased individually. Tasting passes include five samples when purchased in advance or four on the day of the market, along with event admission.

Anyone who hasn't exhausted their appetite for treasure hunting can start even earlier. More than 50 households are expected to participate in a neighborhood yard sale in Bethlehem's historic district from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. that day.