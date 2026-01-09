Technology can be a great tool for boosting your health, but motivation is the foundation of sustained change

We want to get there. Americans want to live healthy, and there's even evidence that men may be slightly more likely to commit to New Year's resolutions than women.

Closing the gap between our aspirations and our behavior is the perennial challenge. Experts are looking at artificial intelligence and various forms of digital technology to close this gap, and while helpful, Americans may need more in 2026.

Blending the latest trends with some old-school motivation may just be the answer.

Americans seek to exercise more in 2026

A recent poll of 2,000 Americans found that 45% want to exercise more often in the new year — that, and saving more money, topped the list of their resolutions. A dominance of interest in personal well-being was amplified with 41% seeking to improve their physical health, 40% looking to eat healthier and 29% wanting to boost their mental health.

At 44%, men were more likely than women (35%) to set resolutions. Overall, 38% of Americans plan to set personal goals for 2026. Unfortunately, a 2023 study from Ohio State University found that only 9% of Americans stick with their resolutions, partially explaining the poor health of Americans.

Upwards of 70% of Americans are obese or overweight. Barely 20% lead a healthy lifestyle, with worsening disparities by age group and persistent disparities by race, ethnicity and socioeconomic level.

Despite the United States unquestionably having the world's best medicine and spending more, by far, than any industrialized nation on health care, the health of Americans is merely middle of the pack. In a recent TEDx Talk, I characterized this as the paradox of American health. We spend the money, have the best medicine and new technology just keeps on coming. Yet, the gap between our life span and our health span (the number of years we live in a healthy condition) continues to grow.

So, what's the outlook for 2026?

How personalized medicine can help

Regular check-ups and managing your medical needs should be one of your first steps to adopting a healthy lifestyle. Consultants Ernst & Young see health systems shifting toward digital transformation in 2026 with clinical uses of AI leading the trend. Increased reliance on AI can offer new educational resources for patients and help support faster, automated decisions on your care plans.

The technology also can support another emerging trend, precision or personalized medicine, in which tailored approaches are designed to identify your unique disease risks and treatments. This includes genetic testing, a review of your exercise and dietary habits, and environmental factors. Armed with this data, your health care provider, and you, can form proactive strategies to prevent disease and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Pro tip for men: Ask your doctor about developing a plan for you, and have your wife or partner in the exam room for the conversation.

Fitness industry trends for 2026

The fitness industry closely measures their market and tracks the health care sector for spillover effects from medical developments.

A great example is the American College of Sports Medicine's 2026 Fitness Trends Survey, which shows a continuing shift to digitally integrated and personalized fitness programming, and growing interest in social inclusion and whole-person wellness.

According to the ACSM, 2026 will see the continuing promotion of data and technology with wearable technology as the top-ranked trend, and mobile exercise apps coming in at No. 4. At No. 2 is fitness programs for older adults, which moved up one spot from 2025, a response to the surging number of baby boomers.

Other top-ranked trends for 2026 include recovery programs, long-term well-being and inclusive programming like exercise for mental health and exercise for chronic disease management.

Relationships: the motivation to live healthy

Yes, health care providers and the fitness industry have new products and services to make it easier to live healthy. But will it motivate you to get up and go out for a walk? Can technology produce the willpower and discipline to keep you at the gym past February?

Lifestyle is the ultimate long game. Transforming your behaviors takes serious commitment and the physical and mental strength to hang in there when others stop. So, while all these trends represent great resources, are they enough?

Based on the data on the health and behaviors of Americans, I think not. My experience and evidence from the social sciences suggest that you need to leverage the emotional force within you and use your loving relationships to find the purpose and inspiration for permanent change. Here's what I mean.

Since 1938, the Harvard Study on Adult Development has conducted a longitudinal study on men (later expanded to include their wives) to uncover the secrets to a healthy and happy life. The bottom line from more than 80 years of research is that "our relationships and how happy we are in our relationships have a powerful influence on our health."

In the 1970s, psychologists Richard Ryan and Edward Deci developed Self-Determination Theory. Their research highlighted the strength of intrinsic or internal motivation and the alignment of broader life goals with health behavior change.

Most recently, I highlighted a Canadian study showing that strong relationships provide the willpower needed to sustain a healthy lifestyle and that strengthening bonds with the most important people in your life is good for the mind, body and soul.

So, how about a combination of the latest technology and some old-school motivation? Before you buy that wearable technology or exercise app, try these five steps to find the inspiration and structure for sustained success.

1. Build your motivational platform: Think beyond the number of pounds you want to drop and consider the most important relationships in your life. Talk to these people. Do you want to dance at your child's wedding? Sleep better? Have more energy? Experience better sex? Whatever your passion, building your motivational platform is key. 2. Develop your social sustainability plan: What are you going to do to keep the fires of social connection burning strong? Is it a weekly dinner out with your husband or wife? Travel plans? Daily, weekly, monthly and annual social activities are the lifeblood of sustainability. Anticipation is a great motivator. 3. Leverage intergenerational relationships: Yes, your spouse or significant other is probably your closest relationship, but children (adult or otherwise), grandchildren and others can be a rewarding source of inspiration to stay fit. Build them into your plan. 4. Make the appointment: With your social planning in place, you'll be prepared to "level set" with your doctor, establish your clinical benchmarks and design a feasible diet and exercise plan. Being informed and getting the assurance of your physician is empowering. 5. Test your models: Don't expect everything to click the first time out. Experiment. For workouts, are you a morning or evening person? Do you work better with a gym buddy holding you (and you him) accountable or are you more comfortable on your own with headphones in? Building lifestyle commitments into daily life is not easy. Anticipate trial and error. Over time, you'll start to build the habits, routines and rituals you'll need for sustainability.

Technology is great, data will inform you and personalized medicine is a fantastic tool, but without sustained motivation your chances diminish. For 2026, use as much technology and medicine as you want, just start with your emotional platform and increase your chances of making good on your resolution and permanent behavior change.