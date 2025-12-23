Strong relationships provide the willpower needed to sustain a healthy lifestyle

Skepticism reigns supreme in America, and it's been my experience that men over 50 reside on the more skeptical end of the continuum.

It takes strong and substantial evidence to convince men to adopt new ideas, particularly when the subject is not one readily embraced — like a healthy lifestyle. That's why I continue to highlight any new science that reinforces the relationship between health and happiness, the centerpiece of my advocacy for men's health.

The good news is that the studies just keep coming, with the latest documenting the impact that relationships can have on our health. In this case, the impact has an especially strong connection to men.

The study, published Dec. 15 in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, indicates that "social relationships, particularly the quality of intimate partnerships, play a significant role in cardiovascular outcomes and recovery." The findings are based on researchers' review of 12 randomized controlled trials involving 1,444 patients with heart disease and their partners. The study focuses on spouse or intimate partner relationships and shows that such relationships are especially important in predicting cardiac health, but the report also acknowledges that "all sources of positive social relationships may protect from CVD (cardiovascular disease)."

The analysis recounts a robust body of science that supports the findings. One of the 16 studies the researchers examined determined that unmarried people — whether never married, divorced or widowed — are 40% more likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease and die from heart attacks than married people.

The researchers also stress the importance of "relationship quality" which they define as the "degree of warmth, affection, support and closeness." Researchers emphasize that "it is not just the presence of such a relationship that counts, but its quality." Going deeper, researchers describe how positive couple relationships are associated with well-controlled diabetes, lower weight or obesity, improved diet, and better blood pressure, all factors behind the development and progression of heart disease.

Special meaning for men

If the growing body of evidence showing the health benefits of social relationships is not enough, the Canadian study's focus on heart disease should really strike a chord for men.

Why? Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, influenced by a rise in risk factors like obesity, diabetes, hypertension and physical inactivity.

As men age, the risk of developing heart disease rises dramatically. When men hit 50, the decline of testosterone, poor lifestyle choices, undetected disease symptoms (due to lack of check-ups) and co-morbidities like type 2 diabetes, obesity and sleep apnea can contribute to the increased risk.

Building intimate partner relationships

No matter your age, if you're a guy looking to build a more intimate partner relationship, improve your health and reduce the risk of heart disease, there are plenty of ways to do so.

Life Coach Wayne Parker, who authored the book "Power Dads: The Ten Basic Principles Successful Fathers Use to Raise Responsible and Happy Children," and psychiatrist Carly Snyder recommend several strategies, including creating a safe space to share feelings without fear of judgment, and engaging in meaningful and stimulating conversations that build bonds.

They also recommend all forms of physical touch — from hugs and cuddles to holding hands — and maintaining a healthy balance between yourself and your partner, with each partner engaging in some good self-care. Building a "Fun List" is a great way to spend time doing things that you both enjoy, too.

Relationship therapist Jessica Lorraine suggests developing a growth mindset in which couples see difficulties as temporary and manageable, build relationship resiliency by establishing emotional and physical boundaries, practice gratitude to boost their moods and celebrate small wins to foster a sense of shared accomplishment.

Motivation to live healthy

The Canadian study reports that couples are more likely to engage in physical activity, adhere to their medications, quit smoking and stay smoke-free and eat less saturated fats and salt than single people.

The analysis shows that strong and sustained intimacy provides motivation and increased willpower to carry out a healthy lifestyle. This creates the purpose that translates into the drive to develop the habits, routines and rituals to exercise, eat right, and see your doctor on a regular basis.

What does that lifestyle look like in real-time?

Sticking with the theme of cardiovascular health, the American Heart Association promotes eight essential components for ideal heart and brain health, a combination of behaviors and key metrics that you'll want to track. Here's the breakdown:

• Eat better with a diet that includes whole foods, lots of fruits and vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and cooking in non-tropical oils such as olive and canola.

• Be more active by getting 2 1/2 hours of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week.

• Quit tobacco. Cigarettes are the leading cause of preventable death in the United States.

• Get a healthy amount of sleep, about 7-9 hours each night.

• Manage your weight. Optimal body mass index is less than 25 (there are many online calculators available).

• Control your cholesterol. High levels of non-HDL, or "bad," cholesterol can lead to heart disease (your doctor can help).

• Manage your blood sugar. High levels of blood sugar can damage your heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves (another reason to see your doctor regularly).

• Manage your blood pressure. Keeping your blood pressure within acceptable ranges can keep you healthier longer and yet another factor your doctor will measure.

The power of relationships

Beyond the science, my lived experience has shown me the tremendous power of relationships. As the Canadian study points out, loving, intimate relationships can have a profound impact on your ability to live healthy. Other research suggests that relationships, like that of father-son and even grandfather-grandson, can provide a man with the meaning and purpose to stick with his diet and exercise regimen and maintain routine medical practices.

Regardless of your emotional source (optimally multiple sources), the established value of relationships and this new Canadian study should help even the most skeptical man stop and take note. Strengthening bonds with the most important people in your life is good for the mind, body and soul. It's a life-changing and life-saving proposition. Give it a try.