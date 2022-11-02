NFC East news: Dan Snyder hires Bank of America to consider sale of Commanders

The idea of a sale of the Washington Commanders might be picking up steam.

Highly-controversial owner Dan Snyder and wife and co-owner Tanya Snyder have hired Bank of America to explore "potential transactions" regarding the team, per a statement released by the Commanders Wednesday morning.

Forbes, which first reported the Bank of America hiring , also noted that Synder has received at least four calls from groups interested in buying the team.

Snyder, who, especially in recent years, has been at the center of multiple scandals – from sexual harassment to a toxic work environment to the withholding of ticket revenue to the long, drawn-out battle to change the team name – has reportedly fallen out of increasing favor with the NFL's 31 other owners, especially after claiming dirt on them and commissioner Roger Goodell per ESPN last month.

In terms of on-field performance, Washington has never held up well under his ownership either, with only spot playoff appearances here and there, high roster and coaching staff turnover, and easily one of the worst stadiums in the league.



Snyder has resisted the thought of selling the team in the past, though Bank of America enlistment could be a hint that he's walking on increasingly thin ice.

