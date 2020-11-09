NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 10

Week 9 of the NFL is almost in the books. There's still an AFC matchup (Patri*ts-Jets) to be played on Monday Night Football, but since we only cover the NFC here, let's go ahead and get a little jumpstart on the hierarchy this week. We have two new obituaries.

Obituaries

Lions





There have already been two head coaching firings this season. The Texans' Bill O'Brien got axed after Week 4, and the Falcons' Dan Quinn lost his job the following week. So who's next?

Adam Gase (Jets) and Doug Marrone (Jaguars) are meritorious candidates, but their teams' owners are probably best served to allow them to keep their jobs through the rest of the season in an effort to continue to lose and get as high a draft pick as possible to be in position to take a quarterback.

There should be no such patience with Matt Patricia, who not only has an awful record (12-27-1, and 2-13 vs. NFC North teams), but also seems to be delusional about the the type of clout he carries.

The "Uh, I think I know a little something about football" attitude reminds me of this:

On Sunday, the Lions allowed 487 yards to the Vikings, including 275 on the ground. Over the course of the Patricia era, his defenses in particular have not only been bad, but have trended in the wrong direction.

Lions defense Points rank Yards rank Takeaway rank 2018 16 10 31 2019 26 31 24 2020 28 24 26



Back in May, I watched all of Darius Slay's snaps during the 2019 season, and it was obvious on every single play whether the Lions were in man or zone coverage, depending on whether Slay was still trailing the opposing team's best receiver, or not. Packers receiver Davante Adams was even telling Slay before plays whether it was man or zone. Patricia didn't bother trying to disguise coverage even a little bit.

Patricia should have been fired during the 2020 offseason, and even now, I don't know what exactly they're waiting for.

Panthers

One such coach who is in no danger of getting canned despite his team being done nine games into their season is Matt Rhule, who has gotten his team to play hard, and has been competitive in every game.

Heading into this season, we had the Panthers dead last in our hierarchy, on the premise that their inexperienced secondary was going to get torn apart by a trio of wily vets in the NFC South in Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Matt Ryan.

But they've actually been a fun team to watch with some pieces to build around. I don't know if Teddy Bridgewater is the answer (maybe he is?), but they have a really intriguing WR trio in DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Curtis Samuel, to go along with a do-everything back in Christian McCaffrey and a young defense that is only going to get better.

The Panthers went toe-to-toe with the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday, however, the reality is that they have lost four straight games and have no reasonable chance of competing for a playoff spot. Maybe if they were in the NFC East (which geographically actually makes sense).

Graveyard





Hierarchy

12) Cowboys (2-7): We already have a pair of obituaries this week, so once again, we'll hold off burying the Cowboys for now, especially considering (a) their defense actually looked competent against the Steelers on Sunday, and (b) the Eagles aren't exactly running away with the division.

I will make one quick observation, though. Ezekiel Elliott looks cooked, and his downward trajectory since his rookie season is clear.

Ezekiel Elliott Yards per carry Runs of 20+ yards Yards per catch 2016 5.1 14 11.3 2017 4.1 5 10.3 2018 4.7 11 7.4 2019 4.5 4 7.8 2020 3.8 1 6.6



If you want to blame Elliott's lack of effectiveness on the Cowboys' banged-up offensive line and their QB situation, well OK, but that doesn't explain why his backup, Tony Pollard, has been a more effective runner both on the eye test and in the stat sheet.

Last week: 14 📈