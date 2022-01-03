NFL moves Eagles-Cowboys Week 18 matchup to Saturday night

The NFL moved the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys from Sunday, January 9, at 1:00 p.m., to Saturday, January 8, at 8:15 p.m.

It's an odd choice, as the Eagles should logically rest their starters Week 18, as we explained after they clinched a playoff berth Sunday night. Similarly, the Cowboys don't have much incentive to win Week 18 either, so the NFL may have set up a primetime showdown between backups Gardner Minshew and Cooper Rush.

The move is actually beneficial to the Eagles, as they will get one more day of preparation than their first-round opponent, as long as it's not Dallas.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader