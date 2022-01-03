More Sports:

January 03, 2022

NFL moves Eagles-Cowboys Week 18 matchup to Saturday night

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010322RogerGoodell Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

When the NFL announced the Eagles' schedule in May, those were just rough estimates, apparently.

The NFL moved the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys from Sunday, January 9, at 1:00 p.m., to Saturday, January 8, at 8:15 p.m.

It's an odd choice, as the Eagles should logically rest their starters Week 18, as we explained after they clinched a playoff berth Sunday night. Similarly, the Cowboys don't have much incentive to win Week 18 either, so the NFL may have set up a primetime showdown between backups Gardner Minshew and Cooper Rush.

The move is actually beneficial to the Eagles, as they will get one more day of preparation than their first-round opponent, as long as it's not Dallas.

MORE: Eagles clinch playoff berth: Who is their likely first-round opponent, and should they rest starters in Week 18? | Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Washington game | OK, I'm convinced — Jalen Hurts is good enough to lead the Eagles

