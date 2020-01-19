NFL conference championship round picks, and open thread

January 19, 2020
For the gambling degenerates, and those of you who just like watching NFL playoff football, here are my conference championship round picks, as well as a place to comment on the action.
Titans at Chiefs (-7): This is a great matchup between a Titans team that wants to shorten the game and run the hell out of the football, against a Chiefs team that wants a track meet.
Derrick Henry has been an absolute beast over the Titans' last 8 games:
|Derrick Henry
|Rush
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|Chiefs
|23
|188
|8.2
|2
|Jaguars
|19
|159
|8.4
|2
|At Colts
|26
|149
|5.7
|1
|At Raiders
|18
|103
|5.7
|2
|Texans
|21
|86
|4.1
|0
|At Texans
|32
|211
|6.6
|3
|At Patri*ts
|34
|182
|5.4
|1
|At Ravens
|30
|195
|6.5
|0
|TOTAL
|203
|1273
|6.3
|11
As such, he has attracted plenty of national attention heading into this matchup. Not getting enough attention is the Titans' defense, which hasn't allowed more than 21 points in its last 7 games. That streak probably ends today against a Chiefs offense that is just too explosive.
The Titans have played three straight road games, and at some point, they're likely going to run out of gas. What Tennessee has done this season down the stretch is remarkable, and while my gut says Titans, but my brain says Chiefs.
Packers at 49ers (-7.5): The Packers have the better quarterback, but the Niners have the much better roster, and some significant matchup advantages:
I like the Niners in a lopsided win.
