Report: LB Shaquille Leonard expected to visit Eagles 'later this week'

Former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard was set to visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday and is likely to visit the Eagles "later this week," per a source from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles have been thin at linebacker all season. Nick Morrow and Zach Cunningham have held up reasonably well, but Nakobe Dean had to go on injured reserve for the second time this year with a Lisfranc injury in his foot, and Cunningham got banged up in Sunday's overtime win over the Bills, which might have sparked the Eagles' urgency to try and find one more late addition.

Leonard, 28, is a three-time First-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, but a couple of back surgeries in 2022 set him back significantly, leading to a diminished role with the Colts in 2023 that he wasn't happy with.

Still, he could stand to contribute to the Eagles late in the season, but only if they can seemingly beat out Dallas for him, who are also in need of a linebacker after they lost Leighton Vander Esch for the remainder of the year with a neck injury.

