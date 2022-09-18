More Sports:

September 18, 2022

NFL Sunday open thread, Week 2

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091722DanielJones Chris Pedota/USA TODAY NETWORK

Daniel Jones and the Giants will try to get to 2-0 against the Panthers.

For Philadelphia Eagles fans, the main course during Week 2 of the 2022 season will be on Monday night, when the Birds will host the Minnesota Vikings in front of a national audience. Today, the rest of the NFL's slate of games is merely the appetizer. 

In case you missed our Week 2 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out our game picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

  1. Commanders at Lions
  2. Panthers at Giants
  3. Buccaneers at Saints
  4. Jets at Browns
  5. Patri*ts at Steelers
  6. Colts at Jaguars
  7. Dolphins at Ravens

Later games

  1. Falcons at Rams
  2. Seahawks at 49ers
  3. Bengals at Cowboys
  4. Texans at Broncos
  5. Cardinals at Raiders
  6. Bears at Packers (SNF)

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below and follow along in our live tracker.


Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

Drag queen Valencia Prime dies after collapsing on stage at Gayborhood bar
09 16 2022 Valencia Prime Death.png

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Parenting

What's the best way to soothe a crying baby? Scientists may have found the answer
Crying Baby

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Will the pitchfork-toting angry mob coming for Jonathan Gannon get their way?
Gannon-Sirianni-Eagles_012622

Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to 'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson for Emmys joke
Kimmel Brunson Apology

Holidays

Explore the 'dark past' of a 19th century textile mill at Manayunk's new haunted house
Lincoln Mill Haunted House

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved