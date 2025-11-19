NFL Week 11 power rankings: Rams, Broncos, Eagles get statement wins

A major NFC West battle in Week 11 helped reshape some of the NFL power rankings. We head into a Week 12 that offers few, if any, powerhouse matchups.

The home Rams outlasted the Seahawks, 21-19, in a clash between our No. 2- and No.-3 ranked teams. The white-hot Rams will look to extend their win streak to six on Sunday against the Buccaneers, another top-10 club.

Meanwhile, the surging Eagles defense flashed back to last year in holding down the high-powered Lions offense, while the Broncos and Patriots each won for the eighth straight time, tying each other for the league's longest win streak.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 11 power rankings:

1. Indianapolis Colts (8-2): Looked a little shaky going into the bye but can make another statement in Kansas City.

Last week: 1

2. Los Angeles Rams (8-2): Impressive win over Seahawks, but 4-1 turnover margin win means Rams left meat on bone.

Last week: 2

3. Denver Broncos (9-2): Tied with Eagles for NFL lead in "but they won" type wins.

Last week: 4

4. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2): Defense looks awesome, can it hold down explosive Cowboys offense?

Last week: 5

5. Seattle Seahawks (7-3): Probably beat Rams if QB Sam Darnold doesn't throw 4 picks. Face losing teams next 3 weeks until Week 15 vs. Colts.

Last week: 3

6. New England Patriots (9-2): Schedule shaped up nicely for Pats. Have Bengals, Jets before bye week. 11-2 very realistic.

Last week: 8

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4): Uh-oh. Defense fading after allowing 72 points in consecutive losses to Pats, Bills. No easier with Rams up next.

Last week: 6

8. Detroit Lions (5-4): Maybe HC Dan Campbell should surrender fourth-down play-calling back to his OC.

Last week: 7

9. Baltimore Ravens (5-5): Cruising along the road back from 1-5 to inevitably another NFC North title. Jets, Bengals over next two weeks.

Last week: 12

10. Buffalo Bills (7-3): Bounced back from humiliating loss to Dolphins with 12-point win over Bucs. Interesting matchup vs. resurgent Texans ahead.

Last week: 13

11. Kansas City Chiefs (5-5): Haven't beaten a winning team since Week 6, with No. 1 Colts on deck. Will they miss playoffs?

Last week: 10

12. Green Bay Packers (6-3-1): Snapped 2-game losing streak with too-close win vs. Giants, have 3 straight NFC North games ahead. Important time for Pack.

Last week: 11

13. Los Angeles Chargers (8-3): No run game for Bolts in blowout loss vs. Jags. Have bye week to figure out how to scheme around OL issue.

Last week: 9

14. Chicago Bears (7-3): That's 3 straight wins and 7 of 8 in win over Vikes. Hard to believe but very realistic contenders to win NFC North.

Last week: 14

15. San Francisco 49ers (7-4): Have alternated wins, losses each week since Week 3. Automatic loss coming vs. Panthers?

Last week: 15

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4): Win over Bengals came with cost – wrist injury for QB Aaron Rodgers, with surging Bears up next.

Last week: 16

17. Carolina Panthers (6-5): Just when it appears QB Bryce Young isn't it, he goes for 448 yards and 3 TDs to beat Falcons. Weird team.

Last week: 17

18: Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4): On subject of weird teams, we present the Jags, who woke from the dead to beat Chargers by 29. SMH...

Last week: 19

19. Houston Texans (6-5): Went 2-0 with QB Davis Mills as starter. Mills gets ball again vs. Bills on Thursday night.

Last week: 20

20. Minnesota Vikings (4-6): No way around it – QB J.J. McCarthy is going through major growing pains.

Last week: 18

21. Arizona Cardinals (3-7): Went from 5 straight losses earlier this season by average of 5 points to back-to-back losses of 20+ points.

Last week: 21

22. Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1): Nice debut for DT Quinnen Williams (1.5 sacks) vs. Raiders. Now, can they actually beat a good team?

Last week: 22

23. Miami Dolphins (4-7): Don't look now but upset-minded Fins have won 2 straight and 3 of last 4 headed into bye.

Last week: 30

24. Atlanta Falcons (3-7): Injury to insult as QB Michael Penix goes on IR, could be out a long time.

Last week: 23

25. Washington Commanders (3-8): Defense looked better with HC Dan Quinn calling plays, but same overall result in 6th straight loss.

Last week: 24

26. Cincinnati Bengals (3-7): The "Joe Flacco Comeback Train" came to a screeching halt in blowout loss to Steelers.

Last week: 25

27. New York Giants (2-9): Stop us if you heard this before: QB Jameis Winston was playing well until a late-game interception spoiled it.

Last week: 26

28. Cleveland Browns (2-8): It appears the QB Shedeur Sanders era has begun in Cleveland with Dillon Gabriel's concussion. Buckle up...

Last week: 27

29. New Orleans Saints (2-8): Come out of bye vs. banged up Falcons team that might be most disappointing team in football. Maybe two straights wins?

Last week: 28

30. Las Vegas Raiders (2-8): Death ... taxes ... the Raiders picking top-five in NFL Draft.

Last week: 29

31. New York Jets (2-8): Came back to Earth with loss to Patriots. Tyrod Taylor will take over as QB as Justin Fields heads to bench.

Last week: 31

32. Tennessee Titans (1-9): Badly need offensive playmaker in draft to give QB Cam Ward some help.

Last week: 32

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports