More Sports:

July 27, 2019

NHL 20 beta brings our first look at Gritty in video game form

The Flyers' mascot will be playable in the game's mascot mode, and we're very excited

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers Gritty
NHL 20 beta Gritty EA SPORTS NHL/YouTube

The video game version of Flyers mascot Gritty is still pretty dang good.

Summer is shuffling along, and the sports video game season is nearly upon us with the release of Madden 20 on Aug. 2 just days away.

On Friday, hockey fans were able to get their hands on the NHL 20 open beta to test out the next entry in the sport's best video game series. Fans and gamers alike are normally focused on a few things: new control schemes, improved graphics, and playing with the most up-to-date rosters.

MORE: Sixers' Mike Scott smokes fan who challenged him to a race on Twitter

This year, though, the main attraction is probably Gritty:

Look at him go! They really captured the eyes.

You see, because Gritty was unveiled as the Flyers' mascot in late September last year, 10 days after EA Sports released NHL 19, he wasn't included in last year's edition of the game.

MORE: Chance the Rapper shouts out Eagles fans on new album 'The Big Day'

Fans pleaded throughout the season for Gritty's inclusion in a software update, especially because last year's game included a mode where you can play 3-on-3 games of hockey with teams' mascots:

Ultimately, fans had to wait an entire year to see their beloved weirdo mascot in video game form. But now that it's here, we can say it was worth it.

Now, it's time to make Gritty your team's captain and absolutely dominate some mascot games.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers Gritty Philadelphia Hockey NHL Video Games

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 2: Some cornerback stuff
Maddox-LeBlanc-Eagles_052319_usat

Opinion

Two dozen Philly academics: Inky coverage undermines criminal justice reform
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Healthy Eating

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables
cucumber health benefits

Eagles

Jason Peters has no problems mentoring Andre Dillard, the guy who will likely replace him
Andre-Dillard_072619

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian visits Harrisburg, hangs with Pa. second lady Gisele Fetterman
Kim Kardashian gisele fetterman

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more
East Passyunk Car Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved