October 09, 2020

Live NHL free agency tracker: The latest news and rumors surrounding the Flyers

Matt Mullin
Could Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk be a fit for the Flyers after losing Matt Niskanen to retirement?

UPDATE [12:34 p.m.] — The early signings around the NHL included some names familiar to Flyers fans, with Wayne Simmonds going to Toronto, Radko Gudas signing in Florida and Luke Schenn heading back to Tampa — as well as local product Bobby Ryan signing with the Red Wings. 

But it appears the Flyers will be losing one of their depth forwards, as Tyler Pitlick appears to be signing with the Coyotes:

FROM EARLIER

We've barely turned the page from the 2020 NHL season, let alone this week's draft, but it's already time to begin shifting focus to free agency, which opens at noon on Friday.

The Flyers, after losing Matt Niskanen to retirement, have a clear need on defense that general manager Chuck Fletcher should be looking to fill this offseason, while there could also be other changes on the offensive side of the puck as the team looks to improve on its surprise run to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, aided by their red-hot run before the season was halted due to COVID-19.

The Flyers didn't fare as well in the bubble, falling in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Islanders, but now they'll have a chance to make some tweaks to the roster in an effort to improve next season, whenever that begins. 

MORE: What they're saying: Potential free agent options for Flyers, and rounding up some draft grades

There are plenty of names available, and we'll have more on some of those options later today. But in the meantime, we've got a live tracker to help keep you up to date on all the latest news and rumors from around the NHL. (We'll also update the top of this post with any major Flyers news that breaks.)

