NHL trade deadline live updates: Who will follow Claude Giroux in potential Flyers' fire sale?

The end off the Claude Giroux era has brought with it five points over Philly's last four games — and it has the lowly rebuilding Flyers with the sixth best NHL draft lottery odds.

There is no reason for the Flyers to be trying to win at this point in the season, with just 20 wins to 31 losses and 11 more setbacks on overtime. Giroux was the first domino to fall, but with the NHL's trade deadline set to pass Monday afternoon at 3 p.m., Chuck Fletcher and company would be silly not to field calls to try and get younger and flush with assets while he still can.

Philadelphia already extended an expiring contract in D-man Rasmus Ristolainen last week, a signal that they aren't quite willing to sell the farm. With some (unfounded?) optimism that they may return to contention next season, who might they be willing to trade on Monday?

Defenseman Justin Braun seems likely to be moved (he was held out of the lineup Sunday), but it might be some of the younger guys who net the biggest return. For better or for worse, the front office seems to be hesitant to move them right now. Here's SportsNet's Jeff Marek with more on that potential:

“Speaking of the Philadelphia Flyers, the Giroux news is the big one of the day, and there has been interest in other players for Chuck Fletcher’s team. We think about a couple defensemen, specifically Travis Sanheim, we think of Ivan Provorov as well. Travis Konecny. I don’t get the sense that the Philadelphia Flyers are in any hurry to make decisions on these players. I mean a big offer can blow a general manager away but it sounds like all these will be very much summer decisions for the Flyers.” [SportsNet]

Clearly, there is a lot up in the air. For the sake of interested and loyal Flyers fans, let's hope Monday's trade deadline helps to provide a little more insight as to just exactly what the future of this hockey team is.

"It’s really the time of the year when you look at your unrestricted free agents when you’re out of it and you try to get as many young assets as you can," Fletcher told the media this weekend. "I’ve talked to a lot of teams about hockey trades and things like that. Typically, teams aren’t looking to pull a good player off their team to get a good player. They want to give you picks and prospects to get more players, so they can win a Cup. Certainly we will do what we can at the deadline."



As we wait for news to break, follow along right here with our open thread and live stream with all the latest rumors, takes and updates just below throughout the day:

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports