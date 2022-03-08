NHL Trade Rumors: Where things stand with Claude Giroux and the Flyers

The days are counting down to the NHL's March 21st trade deadline and the stove is heating up. Rumors and reports are flying faster, with the Flyers and Claude Giroux being frequent names that pop up.

Here's where things stand so far...

Claude Giroux

A Giroux trade still isn't a certainty, but things appear to be heading in that direction.

A number of teams have emerged in the running for the Flyers captain over the weekend, with the Florida Panthers now looking to be the biggest one.

On Friday, according to PhillyHockeyNow's Sam Carchidi, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher and assistant Danny Briere were up at Lehigh Valley to watch the Phantoms play the Charlotte Checkers, Florida's AHL affiliate.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek also talked about Fletcher and Briere's presence at the game during Monday's 32 Thoughts podcast and discussed winger Owen Tippett as a fit in a potential Giroux deal.

From Friedman:

Florida doesn't have a [first-round draft pick] and I don't necessarily think that would be a deal breaker if Florida was the team. I just feel that if you're trying to compete as quickly as you can, and Philly wants to come back next year, Owen Tippett makes a lot of sense for me because he's a guy who's ready to play. But is it gonna be Tippett and a future first-rounder? I'm just curious to see what the rest of the deal could be. And then we gotta see, we gotta figure out if it's gonna be Florida. [sportsnet.ca]

Tippett, a 23-year old winger who was drafted 10th overall by Florida in the 2017 draft, has six goals and eight assists in 42 NHL games this season, but hasn't been able to crack the Panthers' lineup as they make a serious push for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Theoretically, Giroux would be the piece that puts Florida over the top as a Cup contender, while Tippett can find more ice time with the Flyers.

The Colorado Avalanche, who have long been seen as an ideal fit for Giroux, might still be in the running. But Friedman believes the Avs might be looking elsewhere with Florida seeming to have become the front runner. He notes that the Bruins and Rangers, Flyers rivals that are both looking at a playoff run, have likely kicked the tires too.

I think Colorado's up to something, trying to do something pretty big. I think they look at it as this is their year to go for it, and they should. So...Giroux would definitely be big, but I also kind of wonder if they've got some other feelers out there. I think Boston's probably kicked tires on this. I think the Rangers have kicked tires on this...I believed for some time now that Florida, if I were placing a wager and it wouldn't be a very confident wager because I'm not sure where this is all gonna go, Florida might be that team, and Tippet to me makes perfect sense in that deal. But it's obviously gotta be Tippet plus, so I'm wondering what that's gonna be. [sportsnet.ca]

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic has also reported that Capitals GM Brian MacLellan is considering aggressive options for his team, with a potential Giroux and Peter Laviolette reunion being one of them.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that the Flyers' front office will also have three members at Tuesday night's game at Hershey (Washington's AHL affiliate).

Giroux is at 995 career games played, all with the Flyers, and is looking likely to reach 1,000 next Thursday when the Flyers play Nashville at home.

Giroux has acknowledged the trade rumors publicaly, but maintained his commitment to the Flyers, though interim head coach Mike Yeo said that the impending trade deadline has been weighing on him.

Rasmus Ristolainen

Also going around the rumor mill is the future for Rasmus Ristolainen.

The Flyers paid a heavy price for the 27-year old defenseman in an offseason trade with Buffalo (defenseman Robert Hagg, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick), doing so on the last year of his contract.

Ristolainen has two goals, 11 assists, and is -11 in 48 games this season, and for the most part, the Flyers got exactly what they asked for in an aggressive and physical defenseman.

During Monday's 32 Thoughts, Friedman said that Ristolainen loves being in Philly and the Flyers love having him. But he has never been to the playoffs in his nine-year career, so it's something to consider with free agency on the horizon.

The Flyers have been negotiating with Ristolainen on a potential new deal, and Friedman speculated that it could in the $4-$4.75 million range.

