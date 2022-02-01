NHL trade rumors: A ton of teams are interested in Flyers captain Claude Giroux

There is just one Flyer — Bobby Clarke — who has ever played more games in orange and black than the team's current captain, 34-year-old Claude Giroux.

The winger is also inside the top 10 in pretty much every single offensive category the team keeps track of, from games played (second) to assists (second) to goals (ninth) and even game-winners (seventh).

Giroux has probably been the best player on the Flyers during this putrid, awful season but his days in Philadelphia could very well be numbered. Whether it's him being jettisoned during a fire sale at the March trade deadline, or walking in free agency when the season ends, G doesn't currently appear locked into finishing his career in the city that made him a star.

"He’s our captain, he’s been our best player this year," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said last week during his midseason press conference. "Nobody cares more about the Flyers than he does. I think we have to recognize what we’re dealing with here, he’s a franchise icon, his jersey’s going to be in the rafters. To me, he’s a Hall of Fame player."



There is always the chance he reaches some kind of free agent deal this summer, with the Flyers expecting to compete again next season (good luck with that), but for now, the rumors continue to swirl.

No fewer than seven teams have been rumored to have interest in the six-time All-Star, but with a full no-movement clause, it'll be up to him whether he helps the team longterm by bringing in more youth via draft picks, or he goes down with the sinking ship.

"Claude has a no-move trade in his contract. Ultimately, that’ll be his decision," Fletcher said. "We’re at the halfway point, we’re two months to the trade deadline. I guess the best way to put it is we’ll continue to have conversations and ultimately a decision will have to be made one way or the other. It’ll be Claude’s decision."

Giroux has said previously that he wants to be a Flyer for life, and the next few weeks will certainly test that statement.

Here's a brief look at the suitors for Giroux and some of the latest trade news regarding the veteran forward:

Bruins or Ducks?

Last week Dennis Pagnotta chatted with Dennis Bernstein about a potential Giroux trade following the midseason press conference that discussed the move. Here's what Bernstein had to say as far as where Giroux might decide to go.

"The grand experiment from last summer in Philly has failed miserably... it's time to make significant changes and the one that will get the most return is Claude Giroux. That's why agents put no movement clauses in contracts.

"Wouldn't Claude Giroux look great in Boston as a second-line center? ... and then a team that is in the playoff mix that doesn't have a 2C right now is Anaheim. He'd be a great addition as a 2C and maybe even a 1C. If he wants to become a winger there are probably some other options."

The Rangers?

Over at Blue Line Station, Drew Snyder looked at two veteran forwards who could be available later this winter, Giroux and Dallas' Joe Pavelski. With Giroux having a great year — 35 points in the first 41 games of the year — he seems to be the preference of the two.

I personally believe that acquiring Claude Giroux is more possible despite his being on the Flyers. I think Giroux could fit very nicely as a top six right wing or the third line center. There’s one reason I would prefer Giroux to Pavelski and that is faceoffs. We’re all tired of hearing about draws, but it’s an area the Rangers always struggle with. Claude Giroux on the season has a 60.8% winning percentage compared to Pavelski’s 53.7%. Both players would automatically be the Ranger’s best face-off man. [bluelinesiation.com]

The Wild?

Over at TheHockeyWriters.com, Rob Couch wrote about three potential destinations for Giroux back in January, two of them being the Rangers and Bruins, as we discussed already. The third, and the one he lists as the best fit, is the Minnesota Wild. Here's more on the fit for the Wild, and a potential return that will make Flyers fans feel a little better.

Giroux would bring his leadership and experience to an already good group of veterans, and along with that, his 85 playoff games and a Cup Final appearance. The defence in Minnesota is solid, and they will more than likely look to add a forward to the mix before the deadline. Of course, they will have to move some money around, but I’m sure the Flyers would be willing to retain money to get assets back. I think Giroux will cost at least a first-round pick and probably a prospect on top of that. It’s a good thing Minnesota has held on to all of their draft picks. [thehockeywriters.com]

The Avalanche?

There are pros and cons to trading Giroux and the return they may get for him. With contending teams are likely to offer less valuable first-round picks, in the 20s or even 30s, the Flyers can demand a little bit more from them. Philadelphia also gets a little leverage from the likeliness that a contending team would need the Flyers to eat some more of Giroux's salary, something that could net them another prospect or pick. Here's a look at one such situation with one of the more popular trade candidates out there, the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche, given their position, should be more than willing to trade a first round pick that will be a very late first round pick. Additionally, given their abundance of young talent, losing one high level prospect won’t put too much of a dent in Colorado’s farm system. However, given the Avalanche’s lack of cap space, that last piece would likely need to be a current roster player. Assuming the Flyers would be willing to keep 50% of his cap hit (leaving Giroux at around a $4.0 million hit), the Avalanche would still need to clear space for him. The only player on Colorado’s roster who wouldn’t be a rental who the Flyers may wish to trade for, given their likely rebuild, would be Devon Toews. This would be risky for Colorado given they would be trading a defenseman for a forward, but simply put, it doesn’t appear likely the Flyers would do that same deal for Nazem Kadri. [broadstreethockey.com]

The Flames, Lightning, or Maple Leafs?

The Hockey News also breaks down five potential landing spots for Giroux, with two of them being the Wild and Avs. Here's a look at the other three teams who could be suitors:

Flames ... Not only could Giroux slot into any forward position on the Flames, but he’d also add some leadership to a team that lost its longtime captain Mark Giordano to the Seattle expansion draft last year. The only thing holding Calgary back in trade talks might be its ability to build an appealing package for Giroux. The Flames don’t have a particularly deep farm crop at the moment. Trading a first-rounder and/or a good prospect such as Jakob Pelletier or Connor Zary wouldn’t be dealing from a surplus. Lightning ... Giroux would be a nice tonic for a Lightning team that lost its entire third line of Blake Coleman, Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow last off-season. Giroux’s versatility, which includes elite faceoff ability, would make him a handy weapon to move all around the top nine. The Lightning have a history of succeeding with forwards who can play multiple positions. What’s that you say? The Lightning can’t make Giroux fit under the cap? Aw, that’s adorable. At this point I’m convinced the Lightning would find a way to fit Steph Curry under the cap. Maple Leafs ... The Leafs and GM Kyle Dubas could be reticent to sacrifice prospect-and-pick capital after they depleted it to acquire Jake Muzzin in 2019 and Nick Foligno in 2021, but this season is likely the Last Dance for Dubas if Toronto doesn’t win one or more playoff rounds. Toronto has the right tier of B-level prospects to land a Giroux type. If not from the Nick Robertson/Rodion Amirov echelon, perhaps someone like Matthew Knies or Nick Abruzzese. [thehockeynews.com]

So there you go, seven teams that could have legitimate interest in Giroux, many offering him the best shot at a Stanley Cup he'll have had since he was just 22-years-old back in 2010 with the Flyers. Is it really possible he never returns to the Cup Final?

The ball is in his court — or the puck is in his rink? — and we'll see if he gives any indication as to his intentions as the season continues. Keep losing and cement his legacy, or win somewhere else. It's not an enviable decision.

