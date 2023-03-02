More Sports:

March 02, 2023

NHL trade deadline live: When will the Flyers start selling?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Chuck-Fletcher-Flyers-GM-040819_USAT Zack Hill/Flyers

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Another day has passed and so far, the mediocre Flyers have stood pat as trades fly around them left and right.

With no chance of making the playoffs, and little hope of winning the NHL Draft Lottery, the Flyers are left with some tough decisions they'll need to make by Friday's deadline.

Can GM Chuck Fletcher find a way to get good value for his most attractive trade pieces, like James van Riemsdyk, Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and others? Will they have to settle for late round draft picks? Or will they frustratingly hang onto their veterans?

We'll have the answers to those questions this weekend. Until then, all we can do is sit back and hope the front office has a solid plan and makes sound decisions.

Follow along with all the latest rumors, updates and trade analysis with our live stream and open thread below:

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia NHL Trade Deadline chuck fletcher

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

Expert tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - Real Housewives New York

Spend an evening with the Real Housewives of New York this March

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Carbon County man allegedly hid explosive in his luggage at Lehigh Valley International Airport, feds say
Lehigh Valley airport explosive

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Addiction

FDA moves to restrict importation of xylazine, the animal tranquilizer exacerbating Philly's fentanyl crisis
Xylazine FDA traq

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers bully Heat despite late Joel Embiid scratch
Sixers-76ers-Heat-Tobias-Harris_030123_USAT

Recreation

Figure skating program in Kensington aims to make the sport accessible for local athletes
scanlon recreation center figure skating kensington 1

Family Friendly

Philadelphia Zoo's new exhibit includes life-sized dinosaurs and lots of bugs
Philadelphia Zoo immersive exhibit

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved