NHL trade deadline live: When will the Flyers start selling?

Another day has passed and so far, the mediocre Flyers have stood pat as trades fly around them left and right.

With no chance of making the playoffs, and little hope of winning the NHL Draft Lottery, the Flyers are left with some tough decisions they'll need to make by Friday's deadline.

Can GM Chuck Fletcher find a way to get good value for his most attractive trade pieces, like James van Riemsdyk, Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and others? Will they have to settle for late round draft picks? Or will they frustratingly hang onto their veterans?

We'll have the answers to those questions this weekend. Until then, all we can do is sit back and hope the front office has a solid plan and makes sound decisions.

Follow along with all the latest rumors, updates and trade analysis with our live stream and open thread below:

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports