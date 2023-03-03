More Sports:

March 03, 2023

Flyers deal Zack MacEwen to Kings for Brendan Lemieux

The Flyers are also getting a fifth-round draft pick in 2024.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Zack-MacEwen-Flyers-Kings-12.31.22-NHL.jpg Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Forward Zack MacEwen has been dealt to the Kings.

The Flyers finally made a move with the countdown to the 3 p.m. trade deadline in its final hours. 

Depth forward Zack MacEwen is being dealt to Los Angeles, with another forward in Brendan Lemieux and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft coming back in return. 

Pierre LeBrun, of TSN and The Athletic, was first to report the trade

The deal likely won't move the needle all that much, essentially exchanging one enforcer on an expiring contract for another. 

MacEwen, 26, has been recovering from a broken jaw suffered during the 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota back on January 26 and was activated off injured reserve Friday morning, hinting that he would likely be on the move. He's making $925,000 this season and will be a restricted free agent once it's over. 

An aggressive, physical forward for the bottom six, MacEwen usually made his impact with a big hit or a fight but has shown some real offensive flash at times, recording four goals and five assists in 46 games this season.

Lemieux, meanwhile, has only played 27 games for the Kings this year but has been a known pest across the league both in Los Angeles and – as the Flyers are well aware – back in New York.

Lemieux, also 26, carries a cap hit of $1.35 million for this season and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. 

The pick coming back also gives the Flyers a selection in the fifth round again next summer after they originally packaged theirs in as part of last season's Claude Giroux trade.

