August 08, 2019

Vendors announced for upcoming Night Market on Fairmount Avenue

The popular street food festival, hosted by The Food Trust, travels to different neighborhoods

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The second to last Night Market of the season is coming up on Thursday, Aug. 15. 

A portion of Fairmount Avenue, where the neighborhoods of Francisville, Spring Garden, Fairmount and North Broad connect, will be closed off to traffic and bustling with people eating, drinking and enjoying DJs, bands and other live entertainment.

RELATED: The Bourse announces it will transform into a beer hall for Oktoberfest | Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week

To get everyone excited ahead of the event, the full vendor list was announced by The Food Trust.

Stock_Carroll - Food truck street food Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Alex Sherack, owner of the PaperMill food truck holds their signature 'Spurrito,' which is a fresh Vietnamese spring roll and burrito hybrid.

Favorites like Authentik Byrek, Nomad Pizza, Papermill, Federal Donuts and Deke's BBQ will be there, as well as some new vendors. Be on the lookout for these five:

• Haley Quinn's Food Truck – Seasonal menu with sandwiches 
• Coffee Cream & Dreams –   Coffee drinks, tea and pastries
• Sweet Treat Hut – Smoothies
• Thai Jai Dee – Thai food
• Bake'N Bacon – Bacon sandwiches, chocolate covered bacon and pound cake with bacon

You can check out the full list of vendors here.

To find the evening's entertainment, head to the 16th Street stage or stop by the Francisville Playground where a Zumba class will take place in the pool.

After Fairmount Avenue, the next Night Market will take place in Point Breeze.

Night Market: Fairmount Avenue

Thursday, Aug. 15
6-10 p.m. | Free to attend
15th Street and Fairmount Avenue

