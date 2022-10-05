More Culture:

October 05, 2022

Get ready for game day with a pair of Nike's Eagles-themed running shoes

The Zoom Pegasus 39 sneakers, which cost $139.99, come in midnight green with the team's logo on the side

By Brian A. Saunders
Nike released special sneakers for all 32 NFL teams on Wednesday. The Eagles pair comes in midnight green and fashions the classic logo on the side of the shoe. The shoe retails for $139.99

Eagles fans searching for the perfect pair of shoes to complete their game day outfits can look no further than Nike's latest sneaker release. 

The company debuted a pair of Zoom Pegasus 39 running shoes in the Birds' classic midnight green on Wednesday. The sneakers come in unisex sizing from 3.5 to 15, with a price tag of $139.99.

The shoes have a mesh upper with Nike's signature Flywire technology, constructed to function like suspension cables for comfort. The midsole is equipped with Zoom airbags and the outer sole is made of carbon rubber.

The sneakers are available for purchase online or by calling 267-570-4500.

Nike, which became the official uniform provider for the NFL in 2012, partnered with all 32 NFL teams to create a running sneaker. The brand released similar sneakers with the Zoom Pegasus 38 shoe last season.

Nike has designed similar sneakers for several college teams with which it has an athletic licensing deal, including North Carolina, Oregon, Michigan State, Penn State, Duke and Arizona.

