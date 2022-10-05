Get ready for game day with a pair of Nike's Eagles-themed running shoes

Eagles fans searching for the perfect pair of shoes to complete their game day outfits can look no further than Nike's latest sneaker release.

The company debuted a pair of Zoom Pegasus 39 running shoes in the Birds' classic midnight green on Wednesday. The sneakers come in unisex sizing from 3.5 to 15, with a price tag of $139.99.

The shoes have a mesh upper with Nike's signature Flywire technology, constructed to function like suspension cables for comfort. The midsole is equipped with Zoom airbags and the outer sole is made of carbon rubber.

The sneakers are available for purchase online or by calling 267-570-4500.



Nike, which became the official uniform provider for the NFL in 2012, partnered with all 32 NFL teams to create a running sneaker. The brand released similar sneakers with the Zoom Pegasus 38 shoe last season.

Nike has designed similar sneakers for several college teams with which it has an athletic licensing deal, including North Carolina, Oregon, Michigan State, Penn State, Duke and Arizona.