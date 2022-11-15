More News:

November 15, 2022

Three people dead after North Philly house catches fire

The blaze broke out around 10 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Croksey Street, officials said

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
North Philadelphia fire SVP Studios/Unsplash.com

Three people died after a North Philadelphia house caught fire Monday night, officials say. The blaze began shortly before 10 p.m on the 1300 block of North Croskey Street.

Three people died and one person was injured Monday night after a fire broke inside a home on the 3100 block of North Croskey Street in North Philadelphia, officials said. 

A 62-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman died at the scene, according to multiple media reports. A 39-year-old man died at Temple University Hospital early Tuesday morning. 

MORE NEWSPhilly plans to welcome migrants being bused from Texas, officials say

A 34-year-old man, who jumped from an upper floor window, is in critical condition, FOX29 reported. 

The fire began shortly before 10 p.m. Its cause remains under investigation.

Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker mourned the deaths in an interview with with CBS3

"Coming up on the holidays, it is not good for any family, for the community, when this happens," Walker said. "So, you know, check on your loved ones, check on the elderly. Make sure everyone in your family and friends have working smoke alarms and an escape plan."

There have been a string of deadly fires in Philadelphia this year.

In January, a fire in a Fairmount rowhome killed 12 people, including nine children. The blaze was caused when a young boy playing with a lighter caught a Christmas tree on fire. 

In June, a firefighter died when a Fairhill building collapsed as first responders were surveying the scene after putting out a fire. An investigation revealed that the property owner allegedly set the building on fire.

In October, a woman died in a house fire in Yorktown. Another woman died in a Nicetown rowhome fire less than two weeks later. 

Fire officials urge people to make sure they have working smoke detectors in their homes. The city provides free smoke detectors to anyone who needs them. Residents can request an installation using the Philly311 system. Each floor of a home should have a functioning smoke detector. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fires Philadelphia North Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA1

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Three people dead after North Philly house catches fire
North Philadelphia fire

Sponsored

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

Prevention

Moderna's new COVID-19 booster adds significant protection against omicron, company says
Moderna Bivalent Boosters

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Commanders game
111522DallasGoedert

Celebrities

Actor John Aniston, who died at 89, once lived in Delco with his daughter Jennifer
John Aniston Death

Holiday

Make your own ornaments at Art Star's holiday craft bazaar
Art Star Holiday Bazaar

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved