Three people dead after North Philly house catches fire

Three people died and one person was injured Monday night after a fire broke inside a home on the 3100 block of North Croskey Street in North Philadelphia, officials said.

A 62-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman died at the scene, according to multiple media reports. A 39-year-old man died at Temple University Hospital early Tuesday morning.

A 34-year-old man, who jumped from an upper floor window, is in critical condition, FOX29 reported.

The fire began shortly before 10 p.m. Its cause remains under investigation.

Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker mourned the deaths in an interview with with CBS3.

"Coming up on the holidays, it is not good for any family, for the community, when this happens," Walker said. "So, you know, check on your loved ones, check on the elderly. Make sure everyone in your family and friends have working smoke alarms and an escape plan."

There have been a string of deadly fires in Philadelphia this year.

In January, a fire in a Fairmount rowhome killed 12 people, including nine children. The blaze was caused when a young boy playing with a lighter caught a Christmas tree on fire.

In June, a firefighter died when a Fairhill building collapsed as first responders were surveying the scene after putting out a fire. An investigation revealed that the property owner allegedly set the building on fire.

In October, a woman died in a house fire in Yorktown. Another woman died in a Nicetown rowhome fire less than two weeks later.

Fire officials urge people to make sure they have working smoke detectors in their homes. The city provides free smoke detectors to anyone who needs them. Residents can request an installation using the Philly311 system. Each floor of a home should have a functioning smoke detector.