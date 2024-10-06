Teenager killed in triple shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

A 17-year-old was killed in a triple shooting that left two other people injured in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a housing development on the 600 block of North Franklin Place, CBS3 reported. Police said a group of people fired multiple shots at a gathering, and a 16-year-old and 21-year-old were also injured in the shooting.

MORE: 17-year-old in critical condition after SEPTA bus shooting in North Philly

"It looks like four young men, they could possibly all or at least some have been juveniles themselves, dressed in black wearing masks and gloves, came to this courtyard where there was some sort of party or gathering going on," Philadelphia police inspector DF Pace told CBS3 of the suspected shooters.

Multiple 911 calls were made reporting the shooting, and police said they found the three victims in a courtyard area. They were taken to Jefferson University Hospital, authorities said.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the chest and died at the hospital, authorities said. A 16-year-old girl was shot multiple times and is in critical but stable condition, police said. A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg, and is in stable condition, police said.

Seven spent shell casings were found in the courtyard, police said. Dozens more spent shell casings were found in the area where police believe the suspects ran toward while fleeing the scene, authorities said. Police said the getaway car allegedly used by the suspected shooters was a stolen black BMW that may have bullet holes in it. Investigators said they are not yet sure whether the shooters were targeting the three victims specifically.