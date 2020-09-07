Arsonist watches North Philly house go up in flames after lighting porch on fire, police say

September 07, 2020
Philadelphia police are searching for an arsonist who set fire to a North Philly home last month and then watched as the flames engulfed the rowhouse.
The incident, which occurred Aug. 15 on the 3800 block of Pulaski Avenue in Nicetown, was caught on video. Footage shows a person lighting the porch on fire and then watching from across the street, near the corner of Pulaski and North Bouvier Street.
Multiple neighborhood residents and drivers stopped to assist the resident, police said. The arsonist fled in an unknown direction.
Police describe the suspect as having a medium build, wearing an oversized sweater with dark colored pants, and having a distinct walk.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Northwest Detective Division at (215) 686-3093. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (215) 686-TIPS or texting 773847.
Video of the incident can be seen below: