Arsonist watches North Philly house go up in flames after lighting porch on fire, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for an arsonist who set fire to a North Philly home last month and then watched as the flames engulfed the rowhouse.

The incident, which occurred Aug. 15 on the 3800 block of Pulaski Avenue in Nicetown, was caught on video. Footage shows a person lighting the porch on fire and then watching from across the street, near the corner of Pulaski and North Bouvier Street.