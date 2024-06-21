More News:

June 21, 2024

Pizza delivery man killed in North Philly shooting

The 29-year-old man was shot in his car Thursday night across from Pete's Pizza on Ridge Avenue, police say. No arrests have been made.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
North Philly shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 29-year-old delivery driver was in between pizza orders in North Philly when he was fatally shot while sitting in his car across from Pete's Pizza on Ridge Avenue, police say.

A delivery driver died after being shot multiple times while on the job Thursday night, police said.

The man, 29, was shot as he was returning to Pete's Pizza on the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia to pick up another delivery. The man was sitting in the driver's seat of his Hyundai sedan, across the street from the pizza shop, when a shooter opened fire shortly after 9 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital and declared dead at 9:31 p.m.

Investigators said the shooter appeared to have been standing next to the car and may have reached into it to open fire. The driver's door window was shot out, and investigators found evidence that at least six shots were fired. Three shell casings were found next to the driver's door; another three were found in the car. 

Philly Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 that surveillance video shows the shooter attempting to open the car door before the delivery driver put his car in reverse and hit another vehicle. That's when the shooter fired into the car. 

The shooter was wearing dark-colored clothing and was last seen moving southbound on Ridge Avenue, Small said. No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.

