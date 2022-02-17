12-year-old among three charged in Mayfair carjacking, deadly beating of 70-year-old man

A 12-year-old boy is one of three people facing charges stemming from a deadly carjacking in Mayfair in early December, Philadelphia police said.

The group attacked a 70-year-old man on the 3000 block of Teesdale Street on Dec. 2 around 7 p.m. and stole his Toyota Camry, investigators said.

The victim, Chung Yan Chin, spent several weeks in the hospital with serious injuries, including head trauma, before he died Dec. 23.



Last month, police arrested 18-year-old John Nusslein in connection with the incident. The 12-year-old boy was arrested Feb. 3. PhillyVoice has decided not to publish the boy's name due to his age.

An arrest warrant also remains out for another 16-year-old boy, police said.

Nusslein and the 12-year-old boy face a slew of charges including murder, robbery, conspiracy, evidence tampering and weapons offenses.

The deadly indecent is part of a wave carjackings that have increased dramatically over the last two years, including a number of attacks and struggles that turned deadly in the last month.

Year Carjackings 2019 224 2020 409 2021 847 2022 (through 2/16) 192

Northeast Philadelphia is among the areas of the city that has seen a spike in carjacking incidents. Last week, a 52-year-old Uber driver was fatally shot while attempting to flee during a carjacking near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Vista Street in Tacony. The previous week, a 60-year-old man was killed by three suspects in carjacking in Rhawnhurst as he went to visit his mother along the 2100 block of Afton Street.

Philadelphia police are working on strategies to prevent these crimes and urge the public to be alert and aware of surroundings when parking, stopping or returning to vehicles.