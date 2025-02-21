More News:

February 21, 2025

For people affected by Northeast Philly plane crash, deadlines to apply for relief are nearing

Impacted residents and businesses have until Wednesday to open Red Cross cases, or Friday to apply for a small business grants.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Plane crash relief

Disaster workers have been on the ground near the site of the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash for almost a month. Now, some services are winding down.

People impacted by the Jan. 31 plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia have a few more days to seek financial assistance from two major sources.

Applications for relief through the American Red Cross and a city-supported small business fund are due next week. People have until Wednesday, Feb. 26 to open a case with the Red Cross for potential monetary assistance, along with other services. Applicants can start the process by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Small business owners can apply for emergency grants. The Merchants Fund has established a program with the city's commerce department to provide impacted owners up to $20,000. Their businesses must be located in Philadelphia, with a storefront or physical location and annual revenue under $1.5 million. Applicants must submit evidence of loss or damage — as well as their most recent tax return and a signed W-9 — by Friday, Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. 

The One Philly Fund, a city relief program for survivors of the crash, will continue accepting applications for the foreseeable future. The form is available online.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, near the Roosevelt Mall at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard. A medical jet carrying six passengers, including a girl who had been receiving care at Shriners Children's Hospital, crashed 30 seconds after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Missouri. The girl and her mother were returning home to Mexico.

There were no survivors aboard the plane. A seventh person on the ground also died, and at least 22 people were injured.

Nearly a month after the crash, the city is winding down some emergency services. The mobile unit that has been stationed at 2301 Cottman Ave. will begin its departure at 4 p.m. Friday, though help will remain available at the community center at 7374 Edmund St. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

