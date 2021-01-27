More News:

January 27, 2021

12-year-old North Philly boy charged in younger sister's accidental fatal shooting

The siblings and their 5-year-old cousin were left home alone at the time of the shooting, authorities say

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Philly boy shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 12-year-old boy is facing juvenile charges for his alleged role in the shooting death of his 9-year-old sister.

A 12-year-old boy has been charged as a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of his nine-year-old sister in North Philadelphia last week. 

The victim, Nyssa Davis, allegedly was left home alone with her brother and their five-year-old cousin on Jan. 20, police said. The five-year-old fired the fatal shot after the 12-year-old allegedly gave him the weapon, 6ABC reported Wednesday. 

Police found Davis lying in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the right side of her head when they responded to the home, located on the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street, at 11 a.m. She was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead later that afternoon. 

The victim's father, Blake Davis, was charged last week with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses. An investigation into the girl's death remains ongoing. 

"These kids with these video games and these Nerf guns, just stop because my son kept thinking she had another life," Davis' mother said at a vigil last week, according to 6ABC. "And he woke up this morning saying, 'Mommy, it's going to be OK. It was an accident. She's going to come back.'"

Philadelphia law requires firearms to be safely stored in households with minors. Free gun locks are available through Temple Safety Net

