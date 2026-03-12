Market Madness brings Ocean City businesses under one roof this weekend

Ocean City’s Boardwalk and downtown businesses will kick off the pre-summer season with a weekend shopping event at the Civic Center.

Market Madness returns for its fifth year March 14-15, bringing dozens of local retailers and attractions together inside the venue just off the Boardwalk between Fifth and Sixth streets. The event gives visitors a chance to browse merchandise, pick up deals and get a preview of what many of the resort town’s shops will offer once summer arrives.

A live DJ and prize giveaways will run throughout the weekend, and several food trucks will be parked outside the Civic Center. Vendors include Las Olas Taqueria, Jay’s Crab Shack, Philly Jawns and Ocean City Coffee Company.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free parking is available next to the Civic Center with access from Fifth Street.

Participating businesses include Johnson’s Popcorn, Manco & Manco Pizza, Jilly’s Arcade, Playland’s Castaway Cove, Kilwins, George’s Candies, Stainton’s, Heritage Surf & Sport, Seagrass Boutique, White Lotus Boutique and Surf Mall, along with dozens of other Ocean City retailers and attractions.

March 14-15

Ocean City Civic Center

804 E. 6th St.

Ocean City, NJ 08226

