Tree where Ocean City's founders met in 19th century on display at history museum

History buffs can now view an artifact that was involved in the founding of one of the Jersey Shore's most popular family destinations.

The Ocean City Historical Museum is displaying the trunk of a tree that shaded four Methodist ministers as they met in 1879 to establish a Christian retreat that would eventually become Ocean City. The tree was placed in a section of the museum dedicated to the town's founding.

Reverend S. Wesley Lake, his brothers Ezra and James, and Reverend William B. Wood allegedly prayed under the tree for guidance and blessings for their plan to develop the retreat. At the time of the meeting, the tree was located near what is now North Street.

The tree was formerly displayed at the Ocean City Tabernacle, but its new location was decided upon to better serve visitors interested in the town's history.

"I love history, and I'm excited to see our Historical Museum continue to evolve," Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said in a release. "I want to encourage everybody to check out this new exhibit."



The museum at 703 Deal Rd. is free to visitors and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.