More News:

June 22, 2022

Former owner of Mario's Pizzeria in Ocean City pleads guilty to tax evasion

Ernesto Cannuscio, 70, hid the restaurant's cash receipts and paid employees under the table; the feds say he owed more than $200,000 unpaid taxes

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Tax Fraud
Mario's Pizza Ocean City StreetView/Google Maps

Ernesto Cannuscio, a former owner of Mario's Pizzeria in Ocean City, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to tax evasion. Cannuscio failed to report the restaurant's cash revenue and paid employees off the books. Federal prosecutors said owed IRS more than $200,000 in back taxes.

A former owner of Mario's Pizzeria in Ocean City pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he failed to pay more than $208,000 in taxes, authorities said.

Ernesto Cannuscio, 70, of Linwood, New Jersey, formerly owned half the restaurant 1510 Bay Ave., in the shore town. Between October 2013 and September 2018, Cannuscio hid revenue the restaurant earned in cash and used a portion of that money to pay employees off the books, investigators said. 

IRS investigators said Cannuscio failed to deposit a large portion of the Mario's Pizza's cash receipts into its corporate bank account. By doing this, the restaurant's corporate tax returns were underreported. Cannuscio's personal income tax returns also excluded income that should have been reported, and prosecutors said Cannuscio paid less payroll tax than he should have because employees' wages paid in cash were not disclosed to the restaurant's accountant.

"Business owners have an obligation to properly report all of the income earned whether paid in cash, check or credit card. Failing to intentionally report income and paying employees cash off the books to evade taxes will not go unpunished,"Tammy Tomlins, acting special agent in charge of criminal investigations for the IRS's Newark office, said in a statement provided to the Press of Atlantic City.

Mario's Pizzeria and Restaurant opened in 1977 and continues to operate in Ocean City. Cannuscio is no longer involved in the business.

Cannuscio, who was charged with conspiracy to evade income taxes, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Tax Fraud Ocean City Crime Jersey Shore IRS Business New Jersey Pizza Investigations Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philly, Pa. suburbs could face beer shortage as distributors union strikes ahead of July Fourth
Beer Strike Philly

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Illness

Women are more likely to get long COVID than men, research shows
Long COVID research

Sixers

NBA rumors: Sixers 'in the mix' for PJ Tucker, 'interested' in Eric Gordon
PJ-Tucker-Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Heat-05052022-UST

Books

Ya Fav Trashman to publish children's book about importance of clean communities
YaFavTrashman Children's Book

Festivals

The Bourse to host free block parties before Welcome America concerts at Independence Mall
Bourse Food Hall Independence Mall

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved