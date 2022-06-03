More Events:

June 03, 2022

Odunde Festival returns to South Philadelphia after two years of virtual programming

After four days of special programming beginning on June 8, the festival will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Odunde Festival
2022 Odunde Festival A. Ricketts/Visit Philadelphia™

After two years of virtual programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odunde Festival is set to return to South Philadelphia on June 12. Odunde is the largest African American festival in the United States, and will include live performers, food and arts vendors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Odunde Festival is the largest African American street festival in the United States. After two years of virtual programming due to the pandemic, the festivities are set to return to South Philadelphia over several days in June. 

The signature outdoor festival will return in person on June 12, with four days of additional programming beginning on June 8. Best known for its live performances, food and vendors selling artwork, textiles and handmade jewelry, Odunde spans 15 city blocks surrounding 23rd and South streets. 

MORE: What to expect at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park

The celebration kicks off on Wednesday, June 8 with Lois Lunches, a free lunch giveaway in honor of Odunde founder, Lois Fernandez, who died in 2017. 

Other events leading up to the festival include a head-wrapping and food tasting soiree on June 9, two business roundtables on June 10-11 at Temple University, and a VIP reception ahead of the big event. 

The all-day festival officially kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 12 with a procession on the South Street Bridge. Festival-goers will throw flowers into the Schuylkill River as a spiritual offering to Oshun, the Yoruban river goddess. 

More than 100 vendors will be spread across South Street between 20th and 24th streets selling handmade goods like textiles, jewelry, and artwork. 

"People have been in their houses, affected by the pandemic," Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, CEO of Odunde told the Inquirer. "Now they're out, they're here to eat some good food, buy some great museum-quality art, everything."

Since it was first held in 1975, the Odunde Festival has gone from being a small community festival celebrating West African culture and the Yoruban people to an expansive event sprawling days each June. 

It has also become a major economic support for the city, attracting up to 500,000 attendees each year prior to the pandemic. 

It has a $28 million economic impact on the city each year, as residents and visitors gather in the streets to celebrate African American culture.

"Bring your family, bring your children, bring everybody — just have a good time," Sheriff Rochelle Bilal told WHYY. "Just note it'll be the safest place in the city when you come down here that week."

For those who can't make it to the festival, Odunde holds workshops and other programming year-round through Odunde365. Some programs include a children's cooking program, summer yoga and other virtual dance and fitness classes. 

Odunde Festival

Sunday, June 12, 2022
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Free, pay-as-you-go
23rd and South streets
Philadelphia, PA 19146

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Odunde Festival Philadelphia Outdoor Activities African American Art Culture South Philadelphia Arts & Culture Arts & Crafts

Videos

Featured

Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Limited - Seltzerland In-article Image1

‘Seltzerland’ will turn the Navy Yard into a hard seltzer paradise

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Ex-Philly homicide detective found guilty of sexually assaulting witnesses
Philly Cop Rape

Sponsored

High-tech training for careers that pay
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

Illness

Monkeypox case found in Philadelphia, but officials say virus poses 'extremely low' risk
Monkeypox Philadelphia

WNBA

Report: Philadelphia might be in the running for WNBA expansion
WNBA-Ball-2018-Finals-Seattle.jpg

Arts & Culture

Black Thought, legendary emcee of The Roots, gets honored with mural in Olde Kensington
Black Thought Mural Philly

Festivals

What to expect at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park
PHS Flower Show

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved