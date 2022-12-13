More Culture:

December 13, 2022

Old Homestead Steak House in Borgata Casino set to reopen this month following renovations

The Atlantic City location of one of New York City's oldest restaurants welcomes back diners just before the holidays

Old Homestead atlantic city Provided image/Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Old Homestead Steak House at the Borgata in Atlantic City reopens on Dec. 22 after being closed for the fall for renovations. The restaurant will have a newly designed dining room and expanded bar.

A popular Atlantic City restaurant received a makeover this fall, and is ready to debut its new look in time for the holidays.

Old Homestead Steak House, in the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, will welcome guests back to its newly designed dining room and expanded bar on Thursday, Dec. 22.

MORE: Carbon Copy brewery-winery now open in West Philadelphia

The restaurant has been closed throughout the fall for remodeling. During this time, it served meals at a temporary location elsewhere in the  Borgata with a limited menu.

Old Homestead is famous for its location in New York City's Meatpacking District, which opened in 1868. That restaurant is known for its giant porterhouse steak for two; it has a $350 Wagyu steak on its lunch menu; and a few years ago it boasted offering the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner, costing more than $180,000, which included turkeys covered in edible gold, high-end cognac and, inexplicably, new iPhones and Super Bowl tickets. 

When the Borgata's restaurant reopens, its interior will be inspired by that first location. There will be artwork and photography adorning the walls of the multi-floor dining room, and traditional paneling will be complemented by hues of red, gold and warm browns to provide an inviting ambiance, according to a press release.

"Old Homestead and Borgata are known for luxury, style and distinction, and this remodel delivers on those qualities, along with providing a first-in-class steakhouse experience for our valued guests," Old Homestead co-owner Marc Sherry said in the release.

The restaurant's menu will feature seafood, sides and steaks, like its domestically raised, hand-massaged Wagyu beef. The bar will serve unique cocktails, including the Sherry Special, which combines Woodford Reserve bourbon and chardonnay topped with champagne float; and the Blue Crush, made with blueberry brandy. 

Old Homestead will be open in the Borgata on Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

