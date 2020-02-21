More News:

February 21, 2020

Oprah Winfrey donates $5 million to New Jersey-based after-school program

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Nonprofits Oprah Winfrey
Oprah donates $5 million New Jersey nonprofit Joshua Komer/Charlotte Observer/Sipa USA

Oprah Winfrey, seen here at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is donating $5 million to Pathways to College, a New Jersey-based nonprofit that provides after-school programs to students seeking to attend college.

The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation is donating $5 million to a New Jersey-based nonprofit that offers nationwide after-school programs and support to kids wanting to attend college. 

Pathways for College announced the donation with a little help from the beloved talk show host during a fundraiser luncheon provided by the Turrell Fund on Thursday. Though Winfrey was unable to attend the event, she sent a video message in support of the organization's hard work. 

MORE NEWS: Hand's department store closing after almost 70 years at Jersey Shore

"I wish I could be there to celebrate and honor Judith Griffin's work and all of your work in securing futures for young people who want to go to college," Oprah said in a video message later posted by NJ.com. "I am proud to sponsor and support all of these young people and their dreams for a better life through education."

On top of the donation, the Oprah's foundation also will match up to $2 million in contributions over the next two years. 

Griffin, the founder of Pathways to College, is no stranger to Winfrey. 

The two met nearly 20 years ago when Griffin served as the national president of A Better Chance, a nonprofit that sends students of color to college preparatory schools, NJ.com reports. During her time at ABC, Griffin started Pathways to College, which eventually launched as an independent nonprofit in 2003. 

The program provides support and life skills training to kids preparing for college and future careers. 

Historically, every program graduate has been accepted into one college, with 90% matriculating, according to the nonprofit. It has served more than 4,000 students. About 68% are either currently in college or have already graduated, according to NJ.com. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nonprofits Oprah Winfrey New Jersey Newark Donations Funding

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Let's all get on the same page in regard to the Eagles' options with Alshon Jeffery
43_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffey_KateFrese.jpg

Government

Philly expanding street sweeping program to new neighborhoods
Street sweeping philadelphia neighborhoods

Health Stories

Musician plays violin while undergoing brain surgery at King's College Hospital
Brain tumor craniotomy violinist

NFL

2020 NFL head coach power rankings
Bill-Belichick-Andy-Reid-NFL-head-coach-power-rankings_021920

Food & Drink

LaCroix named best brunch spot in Pennsylvania by The Daily Meal
LaCroix Rittenhouse Daily Meal

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 21-23
Mummers string bands

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved