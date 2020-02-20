More News:

February 20, 2020

Hand's department store closing after almost 70 years at Jersey Shore

By Michael Tanenbaum
Hand's department store in Long Beach Towsnhip, Ocean County, will close in April 2020. The Jersey Shore shop opened its doors in 1952.

A local department store in Long Beach Township will shut its doors for good this spring, ending a nearly 70-year run at the Jersey Shore.

Hand's Store, a fixture in Long Beach since 1952, is expected to close in April. The property at 1300 Long Beach Boulevard recently was sold, according to local news publication The SandPaper.

Store manager John Tomaro said the store is currently in liquidation, advertising "Everything Must Go" sales on the business' Facebook page.

Hand's was known for selling a variety of goods that customers relied on them to carry, from clothing and furniture to hardware, snacks, souvenirs and toys.

It's not yet clear what will take over the 13,000-square-foot space once Hand's moves out.

Details about upcoming sales can be found at Hand's Facebook page.

