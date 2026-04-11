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April 11, 2026

Join the fight against pancreatic cancer at PurpleStride walk in Fairmount Park

The free April 25 walk begins at Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park and brings thousands together to raise money and support patients and families affected by the disease.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Walk Pancreatic Cancer
A person walks through Fairmount Park Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

PanCAN PurpleStride brings the community together in Philadelphia to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer.

A major walk in Fairmount Park later this month will give people in Philadelphia a chance to take part in the fight against pancreatic cancer.

PanCAN PurpleStride is set for April 25 and begins at Memorial Hall, bringing together survivors, families and supporters for a day focused on raising money and awareness. The event is free to attend. People can register to walk, donate or just come out to show their support.

The Philadelphia event is one of more than 50 PurpleStride walks happening across the country that day. Thousands are expected to participate locally as part of a nationwide effort.

PurpleStride is the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s largest fundraiser. The Philadelphia walk has a goal of raising $685,000, contributing to a national goal of $17 million.

Funds raised support research, early detection efforts and free services for patients and families, including personalized support for those navigating a diagnosis.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most serious and challenging cancers to treat, which is why events like PurpleStride continue to focus on raising awareness and funding for better outcomes.

The event also provides a chance to recognize survivors and remember those lost to the disease, while bringing the community together around a shared goal.

PanCAN PurpleStride Walk

Saturday, April 25
Memorial Hall, Fairmount Park
43 S. Concourse St.
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Free registration

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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