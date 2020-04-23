More News:

April 23, 2020

Parents charged in fatal shooting of 4-year-old daughter in Northeast Philadelphia

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicide
Parents fatal shooting child Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Alhakim Nunez, 29, and Iris Rodriguez, 29, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after their daughter, Kastari 'Star' Nunez, 4, was shot and killed on Tuesday at their home in Northeast Philadelphia.

The parents of a 4-year-old girl who died on Tuesday after suffering a gunshot wound to her stomach have been charged in connection to her death. 

Alhakim Nunez, 29, and Iris Rodriguez, 29, are charged with involuntary manslaughter after an investigation by the Philadelphia Police and District Attorney's Office concluded that their daughter, Kastari "Star" Nunez, was shot inside of her home on the 2900 block of Secane Drive in Northeast Philadelphia. 

Four adults were present at the time of the shooting, including Nunez and Rodriguez. Authorities recovered a .357 revolver from a sofa in the living room that had five live rounds and one spent cartridge casing, District Attorney Larry Krasner said. 

The child was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by her mother and uncle, according to an earlier report. She was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m. on Tuesday. 

"Following several days of investigation by the Philadelphia Police and my Homicide Unit, we have determined that the death of 4-year-old Kastari 'Star' Nunez was more than a preventable tragedy, it was also a crime,” Krasner said.

Nunez and Rodriguez were also charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and obstructing justice. Nunez was additionally charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. 

Nunez is being held on $1 million bail and Rodriguez is being held on $500,000 bail. 

Ashley Gushue, 31, who was present at the time of the shooting, was charged with falsifying information to authorities, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice. She is unrelated to the victim.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicide Philadelphia Death Anniversary Shooting Larry Krasner District Attorney's Office

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Highlights, scouting reports and fit for Eagles' second-round pick Jalen Hurts
Jalen-Hurts-Pass_042420_usat

Government

CARES Act restrictions prevent New Jersey from utilizing full benefits, Gov. Murphy claims
New Jersey CARES Act

Mental Health

Coronavirus anxiety approaching clinical levels in 40% of respondents to Jefferson survey
Anxiety Jefferson Coronavirus

Eagles

15 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft
042520DevinDuvernay

Shopping

You can send a friend a Gritty-themed gift box from Philly's Open House
Gritty gift box from Open House

Entertainment

'Club MTV' returning for one-night special with DJ D-Nice
Club MTV with DJ D-Nice

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved