Parents charged in fatal shooting of 4-year-old daughter in Northeast Philadelphia

The parents of a 4-year-old girl who died on Tuesday after suffering a gunshot wound to her stomach have been charged in connection to her death.



Alhakim Nunez, 29, and Iris Rodriguez, 29, are charged with involuntary manslaughter after an investigation by the Philadelphia Police and District Attorney's Office concluded that their daughter, Kastari "Star" Nunez, was shot inside of her home on the 2900 block of Secane Drive in Northeast Philadelphia.



Four adults were present at the time of the shooting, including Nunez and Rodriguez. Authorities recovered a .357 revolver from a sofa in the living room that had five live rounds and one spent cartridge casing, District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

The child was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by her mother and uncle, according to an earlier report. She was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m. on Tuesday.



"Following several days of investigation by the Philadelphia Police and my Homicide Unit, we have determined that the death of 4-year-old Kastari 'Star' Nunez was more than a preventable tragedy, it was also a crime,” Krasner said.

Nunez and Rodriguez were also charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and obstructing justice. Nunez was additionally charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Nunez is being held on $1 million bail and Rodriguez is being held on $500,000 bail.

