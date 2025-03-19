More News:

March 19, 2025

PATCO's Franklin Square Station to reopen next month

Work to renovate the stop at Seventh and Race streets began in 2022 and cost nearly $30 million.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Trains
PATCO Franklin Square Provided image/PATCO

PATCO's renovated Franklin Square Station in Philadelphia, which had been closed for 45 years, is set to reopen on April 3, its operator, Delaware Regional Port Authority, announced Wednesday.

PATCO's Franklin Square Station will reopen to commuters on April 3 after being shuttered for decades, the Delaware River Port Authority announced on Wednesday. 

The $29.3 million renovation of the station, at Seventh and Race streets along the park's western edge, started in March 2022. Franklin Square Station last served passengers in 1979. It originally opened in 1936 and ran intermittently for the next few decades with usage during the World War II shipping boom in the 1940s and for three years following the United States Bicentennial in 1976.

MORE: Reopening of MLK Drive Bridge pushed back to September after cold weather slowed repairs

"The revitalization of this station marks an exciting new chapter, offering enhanced transit access and convenience for both residents and visitors." aid John D. Rink, PATCO's general manager, in a press release. "We are proud of the station's transformation, and we look forward to welcoming both old and new riders to this historic, transformed station."

The station will be the 14th stop on the PATCO transit system, which connects Philadelphia to New Jersey as far east as Lindenwold, Camden County. The closest existing stop is at Eighth and Market, currently the first stop in Philadelphia for PATCO riders coming from New Jersey.

When the remade Franklin Square Station opens for service, its stop will fall between Camden's City Hall Station and the EIghth and Market. PATCO's other Philadelphia stops include Ninth/10th and Locust, 12th/13th and Locust and 15th/16th and Locust. 

With 5.6 million PATCO users annually, the reopened station at Franklin Square will boost transportation options for riders and "promote intracity travel by offering a convenient connection between Franklin Square and Rittenhouse Square," per PATCO's release.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on the morning of Thursday, April 3, will give way to train service running later that afternoon. 


Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy
Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Trains Philadelphia Franklin Square DRPA Patco New Jersey Commuting

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS - Turner Book Main

Former WSFS CEO Mark Turner shares the blueprint for long-term Success in ‘The Path to Sustained Excellence’
Limited - Temple - In article 1

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

PATCO's Franklin Square Station to reopen next month

PATCO Franklin Square

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Celebrities

Kylie Kelce hawks Liquid Death water kegs 'for pregs' in new ad

Kylie Kelce kegs

Wellness

Does 'sleepmaxxing' really improve sleep and well-being? It's complicated

Sleepmaxxing Wellness Trend

Festivals

First Philadelphia Cocktail Festival takes place March 29

Philadelphia Cocktail Festival Stateside

Eagles

Eight young Eagles players who should have elevated roles in 2025

031525JalyxHunt

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved