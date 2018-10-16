More News:

October 16, 2018

PATCO power loss shuts down all Philly stations except Eighth & Market

Emergency repairs are underway; SEPTA and NJ Transit will honor PATCO tickets and passes Tuesday evening

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
PATCO Train Collingswood Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A train pulls away from the Collingswood, N.J., PATCO train station.

PATCO announced Tuesday afternoon service would be suspended from all Locust Stations after 2 p.m., throwing a wrench into commuters’ evening trips home. 

The 9th/10th, 12th/13th, and 15th/16th stations along Locust Street will be out of commission until further notice because of an emergency repair, according to PATCO. This means Eighth and Market will be the only PATCO station in Philadelphia available during Tuesday evening's rush hour commute. All New Jersey stations will be open, according to PATCO.

In an attempt to assuage some complications, SEPTA said Tuesday afternoon it would honor PATCO tickets for riders to reach Eighth St. Station. 

NJ Transit will also be honoring PATCO tickets and passes until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening between Camden and Philadelphia. 

PATCO said trains will be running every five to six minutes during rush hour, and all fare gates at the 8th St. Station will be open.

If you use a Freedom Card to ride, PATCO says all riders need to do is show the card to an employee at a SEPTA station.

Here’s what caused the suspension of so many trips, according to the PATCO press release:

“SEPTA provides the power supply to PATCO’s Philadelphia Stations and they discovered a fault in the power supply cable that services PATCO’s 9/10th, 12/13th, & 15/16th Locust Street stations. This requires an immediate emergency repair. This will result in 8th & Market being the only PATCO Philadelphia Station open for this evening’s rush hours while SEPTA makes the emergency repairs.”

It sounds like it’ll be a terribly crowded scene at the Eighth & Market PATCO station on Tuesday evening, but riders should be able to make it home ... eventually.

