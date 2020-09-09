More News:

September 09, 2020

PATCO to reopen shuttered stations, increase train frequency next week

All stations will be operational for first time since March

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
PATCO train service stations Courtesy/PATCO

All PATCO stations will be operational Monday for the first time since March, when the coronavirus pandemic prompted service reductions.

PATCO is reopening Ashland, Westmond, City Hall and 12/13th Street stations Monday as part of a move to increase service on the rapid transit system. 

Weekday trains will run every 5 to 10 minutes during rush hour periods. Weekend service will remain the same, with trains running every 20 minutes on Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays. 

All stations will be operational for the first time since March, when the coronavirus pandemic prompted service reductions. Every station will be open 24 hours a day except 9/10th & Locust Street, which closes from midnight to 4 a.m. 

"As more riders return to PATCO, we will be evaluating our approach and strategies relating to every aspect of how our service is delivered," PATCO General Manager John Rink said. "Our goal now is to ensure our service provides enough capacity so that there is enough room on platforms and trains to facilitate appropriate social distancing."

PATCO adjusted its weekday and weekend schedules in response to the coronavirus crisis in March. It closed four of its 13 stations to allow for greater emphasis on sanitation efforts. Some regular train service resumed in June. 

PATCO is conducting frequent cleaning cleaning and disinfection of stations, trains and platforms. All riders must wear face masks except people with medical conditions and children under age two. 

Signs are posted throughout the transit line to promote social distancing. Hand sanitizer dispensers are available in all stations near fare gates.

