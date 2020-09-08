More News:

September 08, 2020

Amtrak fully restores Keystone train service between Philly and Harrisburg

Most trips to New York City remain suspended

By Pat Ralph
Amtrak's Keystone service is now running 13 weekday and seven weekend round trips between Philadelphia and Harrisburg. Keystone service to New York City remains limited to one weekend roundtrip. Above, a file photo of 30th Street Station taken before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amtrak has increased its Keystone train service to include 13 weekday round trips between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, and another seven round trips on the weekends. 

The move fully restores service between the two Pennsylvania cities, but Keystone trains to New York City remain limited to one round trip each weekend. 

Amtrak officials said the increased service is part of an effort to boost customer convenience. The upgrade was made in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. 

Amtrak suspended Keystone service in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It began restoring service in June on a modified schedule, running nine weekday and six weekend round trips between Harrisburg and Philly.

Pennsylvanian train service between New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh resumed its one daily roundtrip in June. 

Amtrak requires customers to wear face masks in stations and when riding on trains and thruway buses. They can be removed when eating in designated areas, in private rooms or seated alone or with a travel companion in their own pair of seats. Small children who are unable to wear a face covering are exempt from the rule.

Amtrak has been limiting its trains to 50% capacity and limiting seating in dining areas to enforce social distancing guidelines. It also is only processing cashless payments in stations and on trains. 

Signage has been placed throughout stations to enforce social distancing in typically-crowded areas, like waiting rooms, ticket offices, lounge areas and escalators. 

Tickets and schedules are available on Amtrak.com and the Amtrak app.

