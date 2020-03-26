SEPTA, PATCO reduce more service, make schedule changes due to coronavirus outbreak

Reduced service and schedule changes are being implemented this weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak across the region, SEPTA and PATCO both announced on Thursday.

Regional Rail service is being reduced to an “Essential Service Schedule” starting this Sunday as ridership has plummeted by 94 percent this week, SEPTA said. The changes will allow SEPTA to continue providing service for those who need to travel and a safe environment for both riders and employees.

Service on almost every Regional Rail line will run every two hours, while Airport Line service will operate every hour. The Cynwyd Line will operate only Monday-Friday, while the other 12 Regional Rail Lines will continue to provide service everyday.

Buses, subways, and trolleys will continue to operate on reduced Saturday schedules as transit ridership was down 70 percent this week, SEPTA said.

The transportation authority is urging customers to ride only if they are traveling for essential needs, such as going to work, the grocery store, or a medical appointment.

"We are pleading with our customers - if you don't have to ride, please don't," SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said. "We need to reserve space on our buses, trains and trolleys for those who need to get to essential jobs, or access life-sustaining services."

SEPTA said that it “will continue to closely monitor all services to make sure there is enough space on-board vehicles for customers to practice social distancing.”

SEPTA’s announcement comes just a week after it said that all services would begin to operate on a Saturday schedule starting this past Sunday until further notice.

Starting on Saturday, four stations will temporarily close and both weekday and weekend schedules will change, PATCO said.

The Ashland, Westmont, City Hall, and 12/13th and Locust St. stations will shut down for the foreseeable future starting on Saturday, while the other nine stations will remain open due to the vast number of customers that they serve. The move will also help the transportation authority focus on sanitizing and law enforcement efforts.

Weekday trains from 12:00-4:00 a.m. will now run every hour, trains from 4:00-5:00 a.m. will now operate every 30 minutes, and trains from 5:00 a.m.-11:59 p.m. will now be available every 20 minutes.

Saturday trains will now run every hour from 12:00-5:00 a.m. before operating every half hour from 5:00 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Trains will now be available every hour all day on Sundays.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority,” PATCO said in a statement. “As the situation concerning COVID-19 continues to unfold, PATCO is monitoring and adjusting service as needed in order to promote the health and safety of its customers and employees. The adjustments meet the demands of current ridership and are necessary in order to sustain the continuity of service for essential riders.”

The transit authority also said that it “will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 developments and ridership levels and will make additional, real-time service adjustments as necessary.”

Pennsylvania has 1,687 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16 deaths as a result of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. The vast majority have popped up in Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, with 1,031 positive cases of the virus in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

Philadelphia County has 402 cases and one death, Montgomery County has 282 cases and two deaths, Delaware County has 156 cases and one death, Bucks County has 107 cases, and Chester County has 84 cases.

New Jersey now has 6,876 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second-most of any state only to New York, and 81 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.

South Jersey has 194 positive cases of the virus. Camden County has 73 cases, Burlington County has 64 cases, Gloucester County has 33 cases, Atlantic County has 10 cases, Cape May County has six cases, Cumberland County has four cases, and Salem County has two cases.