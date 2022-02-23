Watch Patti LaBelle perform on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series for Black History Month

Patti LaBelle recently unleashed her signature blend of soulful R&B, pop and gospel music on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series. The performance was part of the station's program celebrating Black History Month.

In her first appearance on the show, LaBelle sang four of her most popular songs. She began with the 1986 single "Something Special (Is Gonna Happen Tonight)," which sets the tone for the remainder of her performance.

LaBelle was born in the Eastwick section of Philadelphia in 1944, and has a music career that spans six decades. She has had a significant influence on music and culture, which she is now more than cognizant of. But she dismisses the "diva" label which has often been ascribed to her.