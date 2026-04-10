PAWS offering name-your-fee adoptions after garage collapse caused evacuation

Adoption fees at the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society's Old City location are name-your-price this weekend after the organization had to relocate a number of pets due to a parking garage collapse.

A garage for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia that's under construction collapsed Wednesday in Grays Ferry, right next door to the PAWS location at 2900 Grays Ferry Ave. Later that night, staffers and volunteers were told to evacuate due to structural instability.

As a result, staff, volunteers, animal fosterers and firefighters had to move dozens of dogs and cats from the building, which is a spay and neuter facility and wellness clinic. Most were taken to PAWS' adoption center at 2nd and Arch streets.

To make room at the shelter and avoid overcrowding, residents interested in adopting a pet can pay what they wish as an adoption fee this weekend. Fees are usually $75 to $200 for cats and $150 to $300 for dogs.

"The most meaningful way to support PAWS right now is by welcoming a cat into your home," the organization said in a social media post. "Every adoption helps relieve overcrowding and ensures we can reduce the stress of the animals in our care, and continue our lifesaving work without interruption."

PAWS' Old City location will be open Friday until 6 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the reduced fees.

For those who can't adopt right now, PAWS is also accepting monetary donations to its emergency fund to help cover medical care, food and shelter for its animals.

"We are immeasurably grateful to everyone who stepped in to ensure the safety of our animals and team on such short notice, and for the outpouring of care and support we have received," PAWS said in a statement. "This is an extraordinary community — thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being a part of it."

The Grays Ferry clinic will not reopen until the area has been declared safe. The streets around the building have been closed while emergency crews begin demolition. People who need care for their animals have been asked to email PAWS and travel to the Northeast location at 1810 Grant Ave., and staff will do their best to accommodate.

The seven-story garage at 3000 block of Grays Ferry Avenue collapsed as crews were installing concrete floor decking and roof segments for a new stairway. One person was killed and two others are presumed dead, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Thursday night. All were members of the Iron Workers Union Local 401.