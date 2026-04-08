One man dead after parking garage partially collapses in Grays Ferry

A parking garage under construction in Grays Ferry partially collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, killing one man and prompting a heavy emergency rescue response to the site in Southwest Philly, police said.

The garage at 30th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue collapsed just before 2:30 p.m., police said. The site is on the east side of Grays Ferry Avenue, across the street from the Grays Ferry Shopping Center.

A man rescued from the scene died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center shortly after 3 p.m., a police spokesperson said. Others are believed to be trapped in the debris, the spokesperson said, but it's unknown how many people could still be inside the structure.

At a news briefing just before 4:30 p.m., Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said the rescue effort is ongoing.

"This is going to be a protracted operation," he said. "The building is a seven-story garage that is under construction. It is compromised. For the safety of my team, we have to stabilize that structure before we can continue our search-and-rescue operations."

Thompson said the fire department is working with building engineers and experts in technical rescue, including members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1. Among the group's members are firefighters with the city's Squad 47.

"We have the right people on location to get this job done," Thompson said.

The fire department declined to answer questions about others who may be trapped in the rubble.

The 70-foot-tall parking garage is a project undertaken late last year by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which sought to add parking capacity to its expanding Roberts Center and Schuylkill Yards development zone. Some community groups had pushed back against the project, holding protests to halt construction and advocate for a community center or clinic.

A stairwell under construction at the garage appears to have been where the structure collapsed, according to multiple reports.

CHOP did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the garage. Construction costs are listed at more than $32 million.

In addition to firefights, workers with Philadelphia Gas Works, the Philadelphia Water Department and SEPTA officials also were at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Philadelphia Fire Department crews respond to the scene at 30th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue, where a parking garage under construction at the site collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there is heavy traffic surrounding 30th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue. Authorities have closed off traffic on Grays Ferry Ave. from 27th to 34th streets. The fire department has asked that residents stay clear of the area.