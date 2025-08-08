PECO warns against scam call offering to review charges on statement

PECO customers have been receiving phone calls from representatives asking to review the supply charges on their statements, but the utility says the callers don't work for them.

The conversations follow a similar pattern. The caller typically identifies themselves with a generic female name, like Miss Lewis or Miss Wilson. They say they are reaching out to review supply charges on the customer's PECO electric statement. If they are leaving a voicemail, they offer a callback number and a reference number.

A representative for PECO said Friday that the utility will never call a customer to discuss their energy supplier. Furthermore, the callback numbers reported online and by PhillyVoice staff are not affiliated with PECO, the representative said. Those numbers are:

• 610-545-1006

• 267-573-6002

• 610-545-1007

While the company's internal security team has not flagged these numbers as known scams, it's "possible they haven’t been flagged simply because they haven’t been reported to us yet," PECO senior communications specialist Candice Womer said via email.

PECO advises customers to watch out for scam calls that ask for personal information or immediate payment, and avoid sharing their bills or account information. Real callers from PECO will have that on file.

Customers can report suspicious callers to PECO at 1-800-494-4000.

