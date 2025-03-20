A peek ahead to the Eagles' 2026 free agents

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a bunch of players in free agency during the 2025 offseason. How many important players could they lose next offseason? Here's a sneak peek at their scheduled free agents in 2026:

• C Cam Jurgens: Whenever the Eagles draft an offensive lineman with an early pick and he turns out to be a good player, it's pretty much a certainty that they're going to get a long-term deal done with him. Expect that to happen with Jurgens this offseason.

• TE Dallas Goedert: The Eagles traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson largely because they need more financial resources to pay younger guys like Cam Jurgens, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, etc. Goedert is still a very good tight end with no obvious on-field flaws, but he has missed 15 games over the last three seasons, and his roster spot in 2025 could be in jeopardy.



• NT Jordan Davis: The Eagles will have an interesting decision to make this offseason on Davis' fifth-year option. If they exercise it, he is going to be under contract through the 2026 season. If they don't, he will be a free agent next offseason. We got into that situation in more depth here.



• LB Nakobe Dean: Had Dean made it through the 2024 season unscathed, he would be a strong candidate for a contract extension after his breakout season. However, patellar tendon tears are very serious injuries, so the Eagles will very likely wait until they see (a) how quickly Dean is able to return to the field in 2025, and (b) what he looks like as a player when he eventually does.



• S Reed Blankenship: Like Jurgens above, Blankenship is heading into the final year of his contract. He is the type of quality, home-grown starter the Eagles like to extend, though he plays a position they haven't prioritized in the past.



• WR Jahan Dotson: The Eagles have the option of exercising Dotson's fifth-year option this offseason. Spoiler: They will not. After the Eagles traded for Dotson late last summer, he got a lot of cardio work in during the regular season running clearouts for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, before making a huge play of his own in the Super Bowl. If he has a good season in 2025, he will likely want to explore other options in free agency where he can maybe be a WR2. If he doesn't have a good season, the Eagles will probably just want to move on. Either way, it feels like Dotson will be on another team in 2026.



• TE Grant Calcaterra: If the Eagles move on from Goedert this offseason, then Calcaterra would become a contract extension candidate, but only if team-friendly.



• P Braden Mann: Mann is in an under-the-radar extension candidate after he solidified the punter position following a few ugly years of Arryn Siposs.



• OG Kenyon Green: Like Davis and Dotson above, Green was a 2022 first-round pick, so the Eagles will have the option of exercising his fifth-year option this offseason. They won't.



• OL Brett Toth: We can all acknowledge that Toth will be on this team in some form through like 2049, right?



• A bunch of the new guys:



EDGE Azeez Ojulari CB Adoree' Jackson EDGE Josh Uche RB A.J. Dillon LS Charley Hughlett TE Kylen Granson TE Harrison Bryant EDGE Patrick Johnson RB/RS Avery Williams

We'll see how all these guys play (or don't play) in 2025.

Restricted free agents

These are players who have three accrued NFL seasons, and have expiring contracts. They're usually players who went undrafted and signed three-year contracts.

FB/LB Ben VanSumeren iDL Thomas Booker S Lewis Cine CB Eli Ricks OL Darian Kinnard

The Eagles would have the option of tendering each player at varying levels. VanSumeren is probably the most likely to receive a tender.

*For the sake of brevity, we left off a number of players who are likely 2025 camp bodies, as well as the Eagles' exclusive rights free agents, who the team can sign back for peanuts if they so choose.



