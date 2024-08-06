More News:

August 06, 2024

Two people drowned in Camden County lake on Monday, police say

The deaths appear to be accidental, investigators say, and came just one day after two toddlers died in a backyard swimming pool in Bellmawr.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Drownings Camden County Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The bodies of two people who drowned in Penbryn Lake in Camden County were recovered Monday afternoon, Winslow Township police say.

Four people went to the lake – a former quarry located in a wildlife management area in Camden County – on Monday, but only two went into the water, police said. When they didn't return, the others called 911 at 3 p.m. 

A family member told NBC10 that his 24-year-old nephew was among the two who drowned. Police said the drownings appear to be accidental and are not viewed as suspicious. They have not released additional information. 

The bottom of the lake drops off by 90 feet, resident Barbara Stella, owner of nearby Stella Farms, told 6ABC. People often use the spot to fish, kayak or boat, and while swimming is not allowed, many are known to do it anyway. 

"As kids, we were not allowed to go back there," Stella said. "The lake was so deep our parents forbade us."

Swimming in quarries is considered dangerous for several reasons: There are not lifeguards. The water may contain jagged rocks, abandoned equipment or hidden currents. Also, quarry water tends to be colder than river and ocean water, and can send the body into shock. 

The drownings came one day after a pair of toddlers drowned in a backyard pool in Bellmawr, Camden County. Their deaths also have been considered accidental, police said. Their names have not been released.

