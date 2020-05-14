More Health:

May 14, 2020

Penn researcher's breakthrough enables blind to 'see' letters, shapes

'Tracing' outlines directly on visual cortex allows study participants to detect forms

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Blindness
Blind Penn Vision Source/Baylor College of Medicine

A study led by an incoming neuroscientist at Penn Medicine enabled people with blindness to see shapes by using implanted electrodes to deliver visual information directly to the visual cortex, bypassing the eyes.

Researchers have found a way to bypass damaged eyes and deliver visual information directly to the brain, enabling people who are blind to recognize shapes and letters. 

Dr. Daniel Yosher, the incoming chair of neurosurgery at Penn Medicine, led a research team that used implanted electrodes to deliver visual forms from a camera to the visual cortex, the portion of the brain that processes visual information from the eyes.  

Yosher led the research while at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. The team's findings are being published in an upcoming edition of the journal Cell

“When we used electrical stimulation to dynamically trace letters directly on patients’ brains, they were able to ‘see’ the intended letter shapes and could correctly identify different letters,” Yoshor said. “They described seeing glowing spots or lines forming the letters, like skywriting.”

The research team tested the approach on six people. Four were sighted people who had electrodes implanted in their brains to monitor epilepsy. Two were blind people who had electrodes implanted over their visual cortex as part of a study testing a visual cortical prosthetic device.

The researchers' method works by stimulating the implanted electrodes in a dynamic sequence that "traces" shapes on the surface of the visual cortex.

Past attempts to stimulate the visual cortex have tried to treat each electrode as a pixel in a visual display, stimulating many of them at once. While participants in these studies could detect spots of light, they were not able to identify visual objects and forms.

In the Baylor study, the investigators stimulated multiple electrodes in sequences, enabling the study participants to perceive shapes and correctly identify them as letters.

“Rather than trying to build shapes from multiple spots of light, we traced outlines,” said researcher Michael Beauchamp, of Baylor. “Our inspiration for this was the idea of tracing a letter in the palm of someone’s hand.”

Baylor Study DesignSource/Cell
Further development of this method could allow people with blindness to detect and recognize visual forms using technology that directly inputs visual information to the brain, if they choose to use it. The application would have to be designed on a larger scale.

“The primary visual cortex, where the electrodes were implanted, contains half a billion neurons," Beauchamp said. "In this study we stimulated only a small fraction of these neurons with a handful of electrodes. An important next step will be to work with neuroengineers to develop electrode arrays with thousands of electrodes, allowing us to stimulate more precisely. Together with new hardware, improved stimulation algorithms will help realize the dream of delivering useful visual information to blind people.”

Yosher, a nationally recognized neuroscientist and neurosurgeon, was appointed chair of the department of neurosurgery at Penn's Perelman School of Medicine in March. As a clinical neurosurgeon, Yoshor focuses on endoscopic pituitary and skull base surgery, as well as brain tumor and epilepsy surgery. His scientific research focuses on mechanisms of sensory processing in human visual cortex.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Blindness Philadelphia Eyes Houston Neuroscience Penn Medicine Sight Vision Baylor

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: COVID-19 is changing sports, possibly for the better
Dak-Prescott-Eagles-Cowboys_122019_usat

Business

All New Jersey businesses permitted to offer curbside pickup
New Jersey non-essential businesses

Illness

Philly health commissioner discusses reopening benchmarks, COVID-19 flare-ups
Philly reopening COVID-19

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
051220DakPrescott

Food & Drink

K'Far's Camille Cogswell named one of Food & Wine's best new chefs
Camille Cogswell of K'Far

Food & Drink

Make your own sushi with Tuna Bar's takeout kit and class on Instagram
Tuna Bar sushi

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved