Employee allegedly stole $579,000 from now-closed Montgomery County private school

A former administrator at Penn Christian Academy in Montgomery County was charged with stealing more than $579,000 in funds from the school, which closed this year due to financial challenges.

Katherina Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, Chester County, took advantage of her job handling school finances in order to pay for family trips to London, New York and Florida. Paprocka also is accused of spending stolen funds on in vitro fertilization treatments, rent payments, clothing, food and other personal expenses.

Paprocka allegedly obtained the majority of the stolen funds by assuming the identities of multiple employees and volunteers, and forging their signatures. She allegedly obtained credit cards in the names of these employees without their knowledge or consent, using her position to gain access to their personal information.

Penn Christian Academy is a nonprofit, independent K-8 school in East Norriton that relies heavily on funding from donors. Though it is shuttered, its board of directors have hopes of reopening the school next fall.

Paprocka had been hired as the school's senior administrator in July 2020 and was given discretion to manage Penn Christian Academy's accounts.

An investigation into her conduct began in October 2021 after a school donor filed a police report claiming she was embezzling funds, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. The donor, who recently had given the school $70,000, provided investigators with documents showing financial irregularities.

School loans with at least four lenders were found to have been electronically signed by Paprocka, who listed herself as the "senior administrator and owner" or "executive director and owner" of Penn Christian Academy, prosecutors said. As a nonprofit, Penn Christian Academy did not have ownership. By claiming to be the school's majority owner, Paprocka was able to access payroll funding and steer it to accounts she controlled for personal use, investigators said.

An analysis of data from banks, credit cards and school records revealed that that nearly $63,000 had been paid to Paprocka's American Express credit card, but Paprocka only had submitted approximately $12,000 in school-related expenses, investigators said.

The school board's former treasurer told investigators that creditors and bill collectors had made calls about overdue payments, prompting the school to hire an attorney to look into the irregularities, police said.

Paprocka was fired in December 2021 amid the investigation, which determined she had lied on her resume about her college education and prior work experience, police said.



In September, Penn Christian Academy sent a letter to families and school supporters, saying it needed to close for the 2022-23 school year.

Source/Montgomery County D.A.'s Office Katherine Paprocka, 36, of Paoli

"Events occurring over the last year and a half, and culminating in the winter, led the PCA School Board to announce in March that the school was on a path toward closure, which it has for this year," the letter said.

The school has since expanded its board of directors in hopes of reopening the school for the 2023-24 academic year.

"We are laser-focused on bringing in the capital needed to rebuild and move forward towards reestablishing the legacy of affordable Christian education in the greater Norristown area," the school said.

Penn Christian Academy was founded in 1966 as Penn Square Christian Day School, a nursery school that expanded in subsequent years to include more age groups along with high school and college preparatory classes.

Paprocka was charged with multiple felony counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, theft by unlawful taking, forgery, deceptive or fraudulent business practices and related offenses. She was unable to make bail, set at $99,000 cash, and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility ahead of a preliminary hearing.

"This nonprofit school was defrauded and taken advantage of by someone they trusted as an administrator," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "This is a reminder that every nonprofit organization needs to have checks on any employee who has access to its funds so more than one person has control and oversight of the monetary activity. It's the only way to be assured the organization's money is safe."