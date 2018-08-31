Penn State wants to pay you $300 to eat one avocado per day for six months – for science

Scientists who want to know if the buzziest food of the last couple years, the avocado, can help with weight loss are going to pay people to eat them.

Penn State is one of four schools conducting the study, along with UCLA, Tufts, and Loma Linda. The study, called “The Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial,” will pay 1,000 participants $300 each to eat one avocado per day for six months with your normal diet.

The study is being conducted by Penny M. Kris-Etherton, a professor of nutrition in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Penn State.

One incredible part of the study: on top of your being paid to participate, the avocados will be provided for the duration of the six months.

The qualifications for the study aren’t too restrictive.

You must:

• Be at least 25 years old

• Have a BMI of at least 25 for women, and 27 for men

• Not be pregnant, lactating, or intend on becoming pregnant during the study

• Not have gained significant weight in the last year

After six months, researchers are hoping to have a better idea of whether avocados affect “abdominal fat and health outcomes related to cardiovascular disease.”

If you’d like to participate in this very 2018 study, you can call 1-814-863-0856 or email psudiet@gmail.com.

