More Health:

July 10, 2018

Pennsylvania has an above-average exercise rate; New Jersey, not so much

Report looks at how many adults meet the CDC's minimum physical activity goals

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Exercise
Stock_Carroll - Running on the Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Two runners on a scenic path in Philadelphia.

More adults in Pennsylvania spend their free time working out than adults in most other parts of the country, standing out significantly compared to other East Coast and Mid-Atlantic states. (We're looking at you, New Jersey.)

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at the state-by-state breakdown of how often adults are active in their free time and, specifically, how many meet the federal government's recommendation of twice-a-week muscle training and 150 minutes of "moderate intensity" aerobic physical activity (at least).

Nationally, just 22.9 percent of adults meet this minimum requirement, the CDC reported. According to individual state data, Colorado was among the most active adults with 32.5 percent meeting the CDC's exercise goals. Most other West Coast and Midwestern states have similarly above-average rates. Some exceptions – Montana (20.2 percent), North Dakota (20.2 percent), South Dakota (17.2 percent), Oklahoma (19.0 percent), and Iowa (22.2 percent) – all fall below the national average.

Screen capture/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The average exercise rates in adult Americans, state by state.


Most southeastern states from Arkansas to the coast have significantly lower-than-average exercise rates. The CDC contributes this, in part, to the lack of accessible public transit and sidewalks in the southeast, plus hot weather that can hinder the ability to exercise outside. The lowest ranking state of all is Mississippi, with an average of 13.5 percent.

Though Virginia and Maryland both ranked slightly above average, at 24.2 and 22.9 percent, respectively (D.C. ranked significantly higher with 30.7 percent).

Pennsylvania was one of four states on the east coast with a significantly above-average rate of 25.6 percent of adult meeting the minimum exercise goal. The three other states pull up the average are all in New England: New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

New Jersey and Delaware did not meet the national average, falling at 21.0 and 20.1 percent, respectively.

The CDC also found that employed people tend to work out more, and in general states with higher wealth showed better signs of regular aerobic activity, perhaps because of the expenses of gym memberships and workout classes.

Take a look at the full report here.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Exercise Philadelphia Pennsylvania Wellness Reports New Jersey CDC

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Five players the Phillies should trade for (if they can't get Manny Machado)
0710_Mike_Moustakas_USAT

Allegations

LeSean McCoy denies disturbing allegations of domestic violence against ex-girlfriend
012118LeSeanMcCoy

Organized Crime

Mob Talk: The Philly mobster and the movie star
04302018_skinny_joey_merlino_MTS

Eagles

Is the Eagles' roster better or worse in 2018 than it was in 2017: Offense edition
Carroll - Eagles Stock Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, Donnel

Food & Drink

Dîner en Blanc reveals new menu, opens waitlist registration this week
Diner En Blanc

Arts & Culture

Outdoor coworking spaces to pop up at The Navy Yard
L.L.Bean outdoor coworking space

Escapes

Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.